GRAINS-Wheat prices tick up after losses, corn near 1-mth low

* Wheat prices edge higher on bargain-buying * Market expects USDA to raise U.S. corn yield estimate * For soybeans, dryness in Brazil a focus (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat edged up on Thursday, rising for the first time in four sessions as investors looked for bargains, although ample world supplies and stiff competition from Black Sea producers limited gains. U.S. wheat is finding it hard to win business against low offers being made by Russian and Ukrainian suppliers. Egypt's state buyer this week bought 170,000 tonnes of Russian wheat in a purchasing tender where no U.S. wheat was offered. Still, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed that private exporters sold 104,202 tonnes of U.S. hard red winter wheat and 150,000 tonnes of corn to Mexico. More such sales of U.S. wheat and corn could support grain markets. Corn, though, was little changed, trading near last session's one-month low ahead of a key U.S. government report expected to indicate higher crop yields in the United States. The Chicago Board of Trade most-active corn contract rose a quarter of a cent to $3.46-1/4 a bushel by 0257 GMT, not far from its lowest since Sept. 12 at $3.45-1/2 a bushel, touched on Wednesday. Wheat added 0.4 percent to $4.35 a bushel, having fallen for the past three sessions. The USDA is scheduled to release its monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) and Crop Production reports at 1600 GMT. Traders expect the agency to raise its estimate of the U.S. corn harvest in the reports. Recent rains, however, have slowed the U.S. Midwest harvest. The USDA in a weekly crop progress report said the corn harvest was 22 percent complete, lagging the five-year average of 37 percent. The soybean harvest was 36 percent complete, behind the five-year average of 43 percent. The soybean market is being underpinned by dry weather in Brazil that could reduce output in the world's biggest exporter. "The USDA's WASDE report tonight will be influential," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "However, given there is a nascent weather issue in Brazil, the market is unlikely to set off on a bearish tangent unless the report comes out with some very big U.S. soybean numbers." Soybeans were up 0.4 percent to $9.69-1/2 a bushel. Declining precipitation in Argentina due to a transition toward the La Nina climate phenomenon is expected to relieve flooded crop fields in the coming months, but drier conditions could also harm soybean and corn yields, meteorologists told Reuters. Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, wheat, soymeal and soybean futures contracts on Wednesday and small net buyers of soyoil, traders said. Grains prices at 0257 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 435.00 1.75 +0.40% -0.06% 443.94 39 CBOT corn 346.25 0.25 +0.07% -0.86% 352.50 36 CBOT soy 969.50 4.25 +0.44% +0.36% 964.86 56 CBOT rice 12.04 $0.00 +0.00% +0.12% $12.40 47 WTI crude 51.01 -$0.29 -0.57% +0.18% $49.95 56 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.187 $0.002 +0.14% +0.58% USD/AUD 0.7810 0.002 +0.30% +0.44% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford and Tom Hogue)