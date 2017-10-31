FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GRAINS-Wheat rebounds from 2-month low on USDA crop condition report
October 31, 2017 / 12:56 AM / in a day

GRAINS-Wheat rebounds from 2-month low on USDA crop condition report

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    SYDNEY, Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat edged higher on Tuesday, rebounding
from a two-month low touched in the previous session, after a report from the
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) showed that the condition of the crop was
below market expectations.
         
    FUNDAMENTALS  
    * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up
0.2 percent at $4.25-1/2 a bushel by 0020 GMT, having closed down 0.6 percent on
Monday when prices hit a low of $4.22-1/2 a bushel - the lowest since Aug. 29.
    * The most active soybean futures were up 0.1 percent at $9.73-1/2 a
bushel, having closed down 0.3 percent on Monday.
    * The most active corn futures were down 0.1 percent at $3.48-1/2 a
bushel, having closed flat in the previous session.
    * USDA said 52 percent of the U.S. wheat crop was in good to excellent
condition as of Sunday, well behind market forecasts.
    * USDA said 54 percent of the corn crop was harvested as of Sunday, ahead of
market expectations.
    * USDA said 83 percent of the soybean crop has been harvested, matching
analyst expectations.
    * Soybeans and corn are under pressure as rains poised to arrive in Brazil,
aiding crop development.
        
    MARKET NEWS  
    * The U.S. dollar fell on Monday after posting its biggest weekly rise this
year last week as investors took profits and grew cautious amid news that
President Donald Trump's former campaign manager faces charges of conspiracy
against the United States.  
    * Oil prices were stable early on Tuesday, supported by a tightening market
due to ongoing OPEC-led efforts to cut supplies, although the prospect of rising
U.S. shale output dragged.  
    * Wall Street pulled back from record-high territory on Monday, weighed down
by a drop in Merck shares and a report that U.S. lawmakers are discussing a
gradual phase-in of much-anticipated corporate tax cuts  
    
    DATA (GMT)
0100       China      NBS Non-Mfg PMI       Oct
0300-0500  Japan      BOJ rate decision 
0630       France     GDP Preliminary       Q3
1000       Euro Zone  GDP Flash Prelim      Q3
1300       U.S.       CaseShiller 20 MM SA  Aug
      
 Grains prices at  0019 GMT
 Contract       Last  Change   Pct chg  Two-day chg    MA 30  RSI
 CBOT wheat   425.50    0.75    +0.18%       -1.45%   440.52   35
 CBOT corn    348.25   -0.50    -0.14%       -0.64%   350.33   44
 CBOT soy     973.50    0.75    +0.08%       +0.23%   973.23   44
 CBOT rice     11.78   $0.01    +0.13%       -0.04%   $12.32   25
 WTI crude     54.05  -$0.10    -0.18%       +2.68%   $51.37   74
 Currencies                                                      
 Euro/dlr     $1.165  $0.004    +0.32%       -0.04%              
 USD/AUD      0.7692   0.002    +0.21%       +0.42%              
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
 

 (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
