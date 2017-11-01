FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GRAINS-Wheat ticks higher, but lingers near 6-month low
November 1, 2017 / 1:42 AM / a day ago

GRAINS-Wheat ticks higher, but lingers near 6-month low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    SYDNEY, Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures edged higher on Wednesday,
recovering from a more than six-month low touched in the previous session,
though gains were checked by ample global supplies.
         
    FUNDAMENTALS  
    * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up
0.1 percent at $4.18-3/4 a bushel by 0124 GMT, having closed down 1.5 percent on
Tuesday when prices hit a low of $4.16-1/4 a bushel - the lowest since April 25.
    * The most active soybean futures were up 0.2 percent at $9.75-1/2 a
bushel, having firmed 1.2 percent on Tuesday.
    * The most active corn futures were up 0.1 percent at $3.46 a bushel,
having slid 0.9 percent in the previous session.
    * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Tuesday confirmed private
sales of 100,000 tonnes of hard red winter wheat to Iraq.
    * It said 52 percent of the U.S. wheat crop was in good to excellent
condition as of Sunday, well behind market forecasts.
    * The USDA said 54 percent of the corn crop had been harvested as of Sunday,
ahead of market expectations, while 83 percent of the soybean crop had been
harvested, in line with analysts' expectations.
         
    MARKET NEWS  
    * The dollar edged higher on Wednesday, as investors awaited the outcome of
the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting later in the session for clues
about future tightening.  
    * Brent crude oil prices were near two-year highs on Wednesday as OPEC has
significantly improved compliance with its pledged supply cuts and Russia is
also seen keeping to the deal.  
    * A jump in shares of consumer companies Mondelez and Kellogg after their
quarterly reports on Tuesday, along with further gains for tech stocks, helped
Wall Street end October on a positive note.  
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    - 1100 U.S.    MBA Mortgage Applications survey  weekly
    - 1215 U.S.    ADP National Employment           Oct
    - 1345 U.S.    Markit Mfg PMI Final              Oct
    - 1400 U.S.    ISM Manufacturing PMI             Oct
     
    
 Grains prices at  0124 GMT
 Contract       Last   Change   Pct chg   Two-day chg    MA 30  RSI
 CBOT wheat   418.75     0.25    +0.06%        -1.41%   438.64   28
 CBOT corn    346.00     0.25    +0.07%        -0.79%   350.13   37
 CBOT soy     975.50     1.75    +0.18%        +0.28%   973.67   42
 CBOT rice     11.60    $0.01    +0.04%        -1.40%   $12.22   20
 WTI crude     54.68    $0.30    +0.55%        +0.98%   $51.68   80
 Currencies                                                        
 Euro/dlr     $1.164  -$0.001    -0.07%        -0.11%              
 USD/AUD      0.7657    0.000    +0.03%        -0.39%              
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
 
 (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
