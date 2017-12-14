FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GRAINS-Wheat up for second day on short-covering, U.S. weather concerns
December 14, 2017 / 2:54 AM / 2 days ago

GRAINS-Wheat up for second day on short-covering, U.S. weather concerns

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Wheat gains more ground as U.S. crop vulnerable to dry
cold
    * Short-covering supports prices, ample supply limits upside

 (Adds details, quotes)
    By Naveen Thukral
    SINGAPORE, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose for
a second session on Thursday with short-covering by investors
while concerns over cold weather hurting the U.S. winter wheat
crop underpinned the market.
    Corn and soybeans ticked higher although gains were capped
by ample world supplies.
    The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade
 was up 0.4 percent at $4.18-1/4 a bushel, as of 0234 GMT,
near the session high of $4.19 a bushel, the highest since Dec.
8. 
    Soybeans climbed 0.1 percent to $9.79-3/4 a bushel,
having firmed 0.4 percent on Wednesday, and corn was
unchanged at $3.49 a bushel, having gained 0.4 percent in the
previous session.
    The wheat market is finding support after dropping to the
lowest in 11 months on Tuesday.
    "One suggestion is that U.S. hard red winter wheat crops,
poorly established in dry soils, are vulnerable to cold without
snow cover," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural
strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
    "We think the risk is there but it is latent rather than
active."
    Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean, corn,
soymeal and wheat futures contracts on Wednesday, trader said.
They were net sellers of soyoil futures.
    Record supplies are likely to cap gains.
    The U.S. Department of Agriculture raised its forecast for
world wheat stocks in 2017-18 to a new record, while also
increasing the expected stockpile in the United States.
    The agency lifted its estimate for global wheat inventories
at the end of June 2018 to an all-time high of 268.42 million
tonnes, up from last year's record stocks of 255.33 million
tonnes.
    Rains expected this weekend in Argentina's main soy- and
corn-growing areas will provide some relief to drought-stricken
areas in the country's central farm belt, holding out hope that
crop losses may yet be minimal. Argentina is the world's top
soymeal exporter and the No. 3 corn supplier.
    
 Grains prices at 0234 GMT
 Contract    Last    Change  Pct chg  Two-day chg  MA 30   RSI
 CBOT wheat  418.25  1.50    +0.36%   +1.15%       436.14  33
 CBOT corn   349.00  0.00    +0.00%   +0.00%       355.65  36
 CBOT soy    979.75  0.50    +0.05%   -0.28%       989.30  38
 CBOT rice   11.81   $0.04   +0.30%   -3.40%       $12.00  35
 WTI crude   56.80   $0.20   +0.35%   -0.60%       $56.92  45
 Currencies                                                
 Euro/dlr    $1.184  $0.001  +0.08%   +0.81%               
 USD/AUD     0.7670  0.003   +0.45%   +1.50%               
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
 hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
    

 (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

