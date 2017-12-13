FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GRAINS-Wheat up from 11-mth low, improved South America weather weighs on soybean prices
Sections
Featured
Bullish bets on rupee hit lowest since January: Reuters poll
Currencies
Bullish bets on rupee hit lowest since January: Reuters poll
ECB hikes growth forecasts but keeps easy money pledge
Global Economy
ECB hikes growth forecasts but keeps easy money pledge
Rohit Sharma has the right stuff for limited-overs game
Cricket
Rohit Sharma has the right stuff for limited-overs game
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
December 13, 2017 / 4:03 AM / 2 days ago

GRAINS-Wheat up from 11-mth low, improved South America weather weighs on soybean prices

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Wheat rises after dropping to lowest since early January
    * Soybeans edge up, forecast of rain in Argentina caps gains

 (Adds comment, detail)
    By Naveen Thukral
    SINGAPORE, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures ticked
up on Wednesday, with the market steadying after dropping for
the past seven sessions during which it touched its lowest since
January due to pressure from record global inventories.
    Soybean prices climbed for the first time in six sessions to
edge away from their lowest in almost a month, although gains
were checked by improved weather in parched areas of Argentina.
    The most-active Chicago Board of Trade wheat contract
had gained 0.6 percent to $4.13-1/4 a bushel by 0339 GMT, after
dropping on Tuesday to its lowest since Jan. 4 at $4.10-1/2 a
bushel.
    Soybeans rose 0.3 percent to $9.79 a bushel, after
hitting their lowest since Nov. 17 at $9.75 a bushel. Corn
advanced 0.3 percent to $3.48-3/4 a bushel.
    "It is just a bit of bargain-buying that is supporting wheat
prices, there is no catalyst in the near term to lift prices,"
said an India-based agricultural commodities analyst at an
international bank.
    "It is too early to talk about the U.S. weather, and U.S.
exports continue to be challenged by Russian and other Black 
Sea exporters."
    Underscoring stiff export competition, top global wheat
importer Egypt bought 295,000 tonnes of Russian and Romanian
wheat in a tender to which no U.S. wheat had been offered.
    Soybean prices came under pressure from expectations for
rain this weekend in dry areas of Argentina, the world's top
soymeal exporter and the No.3 corn supplier.
    Brazilian government food supply agency Conab forecast the
country's 2017/18 soybean crop at 109.2 million tonnes, topping
its month-ago range of estimates for 106.4 million to 108.6
million tonnes.
    Abiove, a Brazilian oilseed processors association, raised
its crop estimate to 109.5 million tonnes, from 108.8 million
previously. 
    The USDA raised its forecast of U.S. 2017/18 soybean ending
stocks to 445 million bushels, from 425 million last month,
after cutting its U.S. soy export forecast due to strong
competition from South American producers.

    Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybean, corn,
soymeal and wheat futures contracts on Tuesday and net buyers of
soyoil futures, traders said.
    
 Grains prices at  0339 GMT
 Contract    Last    Change   Pct chg  Two-day chg  MA 30   RSI
 CBOT wheat  413.25  2.50     +0.61%   -1.37%       436.87  19
 CBOT corn   348.75  1.00     +0.29%   -1.13%       356.04  31
 CBOT soy    979.00  3.25     +0.33%   -1.09%       989.55  37
 CBOT rice   12.25   -$0.01   -0.12%   +1.49%       $11.99  54
 WTI crude   57.53   $0.39    +0.68%   -0.79%       $56.87  53
 Currencies                                                 
 Euro/dlr    $1.176  -$0.001  -0.09%   -0.06%               
 USD/AUD     0.7574  0.005    +0.66%   +0.93%               
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
 hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
    

 (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.