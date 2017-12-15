FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bitcoin hits new record high as warnings grow
December 15, 2017 / 11:41 AM / a day ago

Bitcoin hits new record high as warnings grow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Bitcoin blasted to another all-time high of just over $17,750 on Friday, up 8 percent on the day, as concerns grew over the risks of investing in the highly volatile and speculative instrument.

The cryptocurrency’s staggering price rises - more than 1,700 percent since the start of the year - have driven worries that the market is a bubble that could burst in spectacular fashion.

Bitcoin has climbed more than 77 percent so far in December alone, putting it on track for its best month in percentage terms since December 2013.

On Friday it reached as high as $17,752.99 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange. (Reporting by Jemima Kelly; Editing by Tommy Wilkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
