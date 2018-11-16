Global markets: Sterling scarred by Brexit turmoil; Asia shares cling to trade hopes

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The British pound lay battered and bruised in Asia on Friday after a bout of political turmoil fanned fears the country could crash out of the European Union without a divorce deal.

Asian share markets fared better as hopes for a thaw in Sino-U.S. trade relations gave Wall Street a fillip, though there were duelling reports on the prospects for an actual agreement.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was ahead 0.26 percent in early trade, while Japan's Nikkei .N225 added 0.2 percent.

Still, sterling stole the limelight after a rash of resignations rocked Prime Minister Theresa May’s government and threw into doubt her long-awaited Brexit agreement just hours after it was unveiled. GBP

Fears that May’s hard-fought deal could collapse sent British markets into gyrations not seen since the June 2016 referendum on EU membership.

The pound suffered its biggest one-day loss against the euro since October 2016 and was last at 88.63 pence EURGBP=D3. Against the dollar, it was huddled at $1.2777 GBP=D3 after shedding 1.6 percent overnight.

Joseph Capurso, a senior currency strategist at CBA, listed just some of sterling’s woes.

“If and when a vote on the withdrawal agreement occurs is uncertain. Whether the withdrawal bill is passed by both houses of Parliament is uncertain,” Capurso said in a note.

“Whether the Prime Minister resigns or is challenged for the leadership is uncertain. And, whether there is a second referendum and/or an election is uncertain.”

All of which helped British bonds rally sharply as investors wagered the political chaos and risk of a hard Brexit would deter the Bank of England from tightening anytime soon.

Yields on 5-year paper GB5YT=RR staged the largest one-day decline since the Brexit vote at almost 15 basis points.

DID HE? OR DIDN’T HE?

Absent the British drama, investors chose to be optimistic on the chance of progress on tariffs between the United States and China.

A Financial Times report said U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has told some industry executives that another round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports has been put on hold.

CNBC later reported that Lighthizer’s office had denied the story, but markets were cheered anyway.

The benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX gained 1.06 percent to snap five days of losses, while the Dow .DJI rose 0.83 percent and the Nasdaq .IXIC 1.72 percent. [.N]

The plunge in sterling lifted the dollar against a basket of currencies to 97.066 .DXY, even as the euro firmed a touch to $1.1328 EUR=. [USD/]

Also under water was the crypto currency Bitcoin which hit a one-year trough overnight after tumbling 10 percent early in the week when support at $6,000 gave way. It was last changing hands at $5,563.46 BTC=BTSP on the Bitstamp platform.

In commodity markets, gold was up a shade at $1,214.30 XAU=.

Oil prices regained a little composure after their recent drubbing, helped by a decline in U.S. fuel stockpiles and the possibility of a cut in OPEC output. [O/R]

U.S. crude CLc1 was trading up 3 cents at $56.49. Brent crude LCOc1 was yet to trade but had ended Thursday up 58 cents at $66.70 a barrel.

