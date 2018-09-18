Global Markets: Stocks rise as no harm seen in trade row, dollar steady

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global equity markets gained on Tuesday as the latest tit-for-tat U.S.-Chinese trade dispute was seen as barely denting world growth, while U.S. Treasury yields rose in anticipation the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates this year and next.

FILE PHOTO: The YM Bamboo, a container ship operated by the China Ocean Shipping Company (COSCO) is docked at the Port of Oakland in Oakland, California January 14, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach/File Photo

China said it will levy tariffs on about $60 billion worth of U.S. goods, as previously planned, but cut the level of tariffs it will collect. On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump said 10-percent tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese products will take effect on Sept. 24, reaching 25 percent by year-end.

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.43 percent and the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.02 percent. Wall Street was higher.

China has limited retaliatory levers it can pull on the tariff front, said Anthony Saglimbene, global market strategist at Ameriprise Financial Services in Troy, Michigan.

“The dent on the economic picture is likely to be small. We anticipate this last round of tariffs, the $200 billion, it’s only probably going to add 0.2 percentage points to consumer prices. That’s nothing,” he said.

The United States took 300 consumer products off its original list of products to receive tariff hikes, which will blunt the impact on the consumer, Saglimbene said.

Dutch bank ING estimated that 2.5 percent of world trade was now affected by the tariffs and it will be 4 percent if Trump carries out threats to put levies on all Chinese imports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 80.49 points, or 0.31 percent, to 26,142.61. The S&P 500 gained 13.49 points, or 0.47 percent, to 2,902.29 and the Nasdaq Composite added 66.75 points, or 0.85 percent, to 7,962.55.

Overnight in Japan, the Nikkei in Tokyo ended 1.4 percent higher and MSCI’s 24-country emerging market index was up for the fourth day in the last five.

Despite all the noise, the widely-tracked dollar currency index rose 0.03 percent, with the euro was up 0.06 percent to $1.169.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.45 percent versus the greenback at 112.37 per dollar.

U.S. benchmark 10-year and 30-year yields both climbed to fresh four-month peaks as investors continued to price in more interest rate increases by the Fed this year and next.

Benchmark 10-year notes fell 8/32 in price to lift its yield to 3.031 percent.

In Europe, Italian government bond yields fell sharply on growing optimism that Italy’s new coalition budget will respect European Union rules on fiscal discipline.

Two- and five-year yields fell as much as 15 basis points to their lowest levels since July, while yields on short-dated top-rated German debt rose to four-month highs.

Oil rose more than $1 a barrel on signs the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries would not be prepared to raise output to address shrinking supplies from Iran, and as Saudi Arabia signalled it was in no rush to bring prices down.

U.S. crude rose 84 cents to $69.75 per barrel and Brent was last up 83 cents at $78.88 per barrel.