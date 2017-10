LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - MSCI’s 47-country ‘All-World’ stocks index hit a fresh record high of 493.25 points on Wednesday, as relief that Catalonia stopped short of declaring immediate independence from Spain pushed European shares higher in opening trade.

The widely-tracked index, which covers more than 2,400 companies, has set close to 50 all-time highs this year as signs of better global growth has boosted investor confidence. (Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Karin Strohecker)