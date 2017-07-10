METALS-London copper edges up after brighter US jobs report

MELBOURNE, July 10 (Reuters) - London copper edged up on Monday after a solid U.S. jobs report buoyed hopes that an economic recovery is taking root in the world's top economy, which spurred appetite for risky assets.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper edged up by 0.2 percent to $5,841.50 a tonne by 0134 GMT, after small losses in the previous session. Copper prices are consolidating in a narrow range of $5,800-$5,965 since late June.

* SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper traded up 0.1 percent at 46,950 yuan ($6,903) a tonne.

* JAPAN ECONOMY: Japan's core machinery orders unexpectedly tumbled in May, and the government downgraded the outlook for orders for the first time in eight months, raising doubts about the strength of the economic recovery.

* US ECONOMY: The U.S. economy continues to churn out jobs and grow at a steady pace, with investment and consumer confidence both healthy and only moderate signs of risk in financial markets, the U.S. Federal Reserve said on Friday in its semiannual report to Congress.

* CHINA ECONOMY: China's economy will maintain steady and improving momentum in the second half of this year, but it still faces many difficulties, state radio quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying on Friday.

* NICKEL: Cuba plans to produce 54,500 tonnes of nickel and cobalt sulfides this year, state-run television said at the weekend.

* COPPER SPECULATORS: Hedge funds and money managers in the week to July 3 raised their net long position in COMEX copper futures and options, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed on Friday.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian stocks rallied on Monday, lifted by Wall Street's strong performance late last week, while the U.S. dollar extended gains made after much stronger than expected June employment data.

