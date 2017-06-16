FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
METALS-London copper eyes biggest drop in six weeks on dlr
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Naidu elected vice president in another boost for Modi
Top news
Naidu elected vice president in another boost for Modi
Gatlin stuns Bolt to win 100m world title
World Athletics Championships
Gatlin stuns Bolt to win 100m world title
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 16, 2017 / 3:09 AM / 2 months ago

METALS-London copper eyes biggest drop in six weeks on dlr

4 Min Read

    MELBOURNE, June 16 (Reuters) - London copper edged up on
Friday but was still eyeing its biggest weekly drop since early
May as markets priced in a higher U.S. interest rate environment
that would support the dollar. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * London Metal Exchange copper rose by half a
percent to $5,690 a tonne by 0230 GMT, paring small losses from
the previous session. Copper is still down 2.1 percent for the
week.
    * Shanghai Futures Exchange copper was flat at
45,650 yuan ($6,702) a tonne.
    * In other metals, zinc and nickel climbed
more than 1 percent, trailing steel, after China's government
said it was beating its targets for capacity closure.
    * Chinese steel futures rose sharply for a third day in a
row on Friday, supported by government efforts to tackle a glut,
even as the outlook for demand in the world's top steel consumer
may not be too promising, particularly from its property sector.

    * The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits
fell more than expected last week, pointing to shrinking labour
market slack that could allow the Federal Reserve to raise
interest rates again this year despite moderate inflation
growth.
    * Mining giant BHP on Friday named well
regarded Australian packaging executive Ken MacKenzie as its
next chairman, handing him the challenge of guiding the company
amid calls for change.
    * CME says the New York Mercantile Exchange Inc. and
Commodity Exchange Inc. plans to expand the location for the
storage and delivery of zinc delivered against the Zinc Futures
contract to Europe and Asia.
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian stocks were steady on Friday, appearing to take in
stride the resumption of the U.S. technology rout overnight,
while the dollar held near a two-week high after solid economic
data backed the case for tighter U.S. monetary policy. 
    
        
    DATA/EVENTS    
    0900  Euro zone  Inflation final May 
    0900  Euro zone Labour costs Q1 
    1230  U.S. Housing starts May 
    1230  U.S. Building permits May 
    1400  U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index        Jun 
    PRICES    
    
 BASE METALS PRICES                0250 GMT        
 Three month LME copper                      5685.5
 Most active ShFE copper                      45660
 Three month LME                               1880
 aluminium                                   
 Most active ShFE                             13605
 aluminium                                   
 Three month LME zinc                          2532
 Most active ShFE zinc                        21235
 Three month LME lead                          2106
 Most active ShFE lead                        17345
 Three month LME nickel                        8940
 Most active ShFE nickel                      73720
 Three month LME tin                          19425
 Most active ShFE tin                        145700
                                                   
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                             
 LME/SHFE COPPER           LMESHFCUc3        455.77
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM        LMESHFALc3        -1274.
                                                 72
 LME/SHFE ZINC             LMESHFZNc3        651.12
 LME/SHFE LEAD             LMESHFPBc3        -320.8
                                                  8
 LME/SHFE NICKEL           LMESHFNIc3        1981.9
                                                  6
 
($1 = 6.8110 Chinese yuan renminbi)

    
 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.