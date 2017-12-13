METALS-Copper edges higher ahead of expected U.S. rate hike

(Adds detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, Dec 13 (Reuters) - London copper edged higher on Wednesday as the dollar eased after hitting one-month highs earlier on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates for a fifth time since 2015. The dollar slipped against a basket of currencies after a Democrat won a bitter fight for a U.S. Senate seat in deeply conservative Alabama, reducing Republicans' already narrow Senate majority further. "Price action is likely to remain subdued as traders look ahead to key events later this week," ANZ said in a report, on the outlook for commodities. FUNDAMENTALS * LME: London Metal Exchange copper was up 0.4 percent at $6,688.50 a tonne as of 0731 GMT. The metal has found a base around $6,500, but had run into resistance at the 100-day moving average around $6,690, technical charts suggest. * SHFE: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper rose 0.9 percent to close at 52,350 yuan ($7,910) a tonne. * GLENCORE: Miner and trader Glencore said its battery minerals, especially cobalt, should spur profit in 2017 and beyond in an update for investors that also promised to grow the business, especially through partnerships. * ZINC: Glencore said next year's zinc production would be roughly steady at just over one million tonnes, although it will start to ramp up some capacity. * JAPAN ECONOMY: Japanese machinery orders rose more than expected in October, the Cabinet Office said, rebounding after a big fall in the prior month in a sign capital spending will remain resilient. * BAUXITE: Paris-based miner AMR began production at its Guinean bauxite mine on Tuesday, aiming to produce between 6 million and 10 million tonnes a year of the aluminium ore. * LEAD: Seasonally strong demand from battery makers, tight supplies caused by mine shutdowns and dwindling inventories in London Metal Exchange warehouses are expected to sustain lead prices, which recently hit six-year highs. * SHFE: Lead and zinc climbed 2.1 percent and 1.2 percent respectively, buoyed by a crackdown on polluters in China's Henan and Hunan provinces. Shanghai tin fell 2.1 percent. * MARKETS: U.S. stock futures, Treasury yields and the dollar fell as Democrat Doug Jones beat Republican Roy Moore in a bitter U.S. Senate race in Alabama, while Asian shares rose. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0702 Three month LME 6689.5 copper Most active ShFE 52350 copper Three month LME 2017.5 aluminium Most active ShFE 14250 aluminium Three month LME 3153.5 zinc Most active ShFE 25190 zinc Three month LME 2512 lead Most active ShFE 19265 lead Three month LME 11170 nickel Most active ShFE 89810 nickel Three 19050 month LME tin Most active ShFE 134040 tin BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 675.73 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1270.61 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 460.12 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -992.68 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2030.97 ($1 = 6.6180 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Manolo Serapio Jr.)