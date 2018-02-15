METALS--Copper hits highest in 10 days on growth outlook, weaker dollar

(Adds comment, detail) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, Feb 15 (Reuters) - London copper prices on Thursday rose for a fourth session to their highest in 10 days, supported by a decline in the dollar and robust prospects for global growth. FUNDAMENTALS * LONDON COPPER: In light trading, London Metal Exchange copper had climbed 0.2 percent to $7,180.50 a tonne by 0647 GMT. It earlier hit its highest since Feb. 5 at $7,195. Prices have gained 6.3 percent over the last four sessions. * SHANGHAI COPPER: The Shanghai Futures Exchange was closed for the Lunar New Year holiday. Markets will reopen on Thursday, Feb. 22. * OTHER METALS: Other metals also rallied including LME nickel, which hit its strongest level since May 2015 and was trading up 1.1 percent at $14,255. * DOLLAR: The dollar extended its losses against the yen and hit a fresh 15-month low on Thursday, with market participants bracing for further near-term weakness in the U.S. currency. * GERMANY: Strong exports drove robust growth in Germany at the end of last year while inflation stayed subdued in January, adding to signs that Europe's biggest economy is on track to extend its upswing well into 2018. * COPPER SUPPLY: Chilean mining company Antofagasta received environmental approval for a major $1.1 billion revamp of its Los Pelambres copper mine, the regional government of Coquimbo said on Wednesday. The three-stage infrastructure upgrade, unveiled in 2016, seeks to maintain the mine's copper output at approximately 400,000 tonnes of copper annually. * ORDERS: Japan's core machinery orders tumbled in December at the fastest pace in more than three years and companies expect orders to rise only marginally in January to March, raising concerns that recent gains in capital expenditure will taper off. * JAPAN TRADERS: Japan's trading houses are scouting for assets as they enjoy their best profit outlook in six years, driven by higher prices for commodities from metals and coking coal to oil and natural gas. * FREEPORT: Indonesia is "still evaluating" a proposed extension of copper concentrate exports by local unit of Freeport McMoRan Inc, a mining ministry official said on Thursday. Freeport's current export permit is due to expire on Feb. 16. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks rose on Thursday after Wall Street brushed aside strong U.S. inflation data and surged, in a move that also saw the dollar pinned to two-week lows even as Treasury yields jumped in anticipation of more rapid U.S. interest rate hikes. DATA/EVENTS * COMING UP: U.S. Industrial production Jan at 1415 GMT BASE METALS PRICES 0647 GMT Three month LME copper 7180.5 Most active ShFE copper 0 Three month LME aluminium 2188 Most active ShFE aluminium 0 Three month LME zinc 3575 Most active ShFE zinc 0 Three month LME lead 2596.5 Most active ShFE lead 0 Three month LME nickel 14255 Most active ShFE nickel 0 Three month LME tin 21545 Most active ShFE tin 0 (Reporting by Melanie Burton Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Joseph Radford)