METALS-LME copper prices drift on steady dollar, China holiday

(Updates prices) MELBOURNE, Feb 20 (Reuters) - London copper drifted lower on Tuesday as a firm dollar dictated direction in a thinly traded market, with holidays in top metals user China. FUNDAMENTALS * COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper eased for a second day, dropping 0.3 percent to $7,094.50 a tonne by 0725 GMT, having touched its highest in a month on Friday at $7,253. * OTHER METALS: Other metals were also a tad lower in extremely light trading volumes of around 2,000 lots. * SHFE: The Shanghai Futures Exchange is closed for the Lunar New Year, reopening on Thursday, Feb. 22. * U.S. DOLLAR: The dollar inched higher versus a basket of major currencies on Tuesday, clinging above a three-year low set last week, but its outlook was clouded by concerns that the ballooning U.S. fiscal deficit could disrupt the economy. * ZINC: Vedanta may accelerate expansion of its African zinc operations to take advantage of prices that have reached their highest levels in a decade because of a shortfall following years of under-investment, its international zinc head said. Vedanta is already bringing on new production at Gamsberg in the Northern Cape region of South Africa, where output should start around the middle of this year, ramping up to full production of 250,000 tonnes annually in around a year's time. * LME ZINC: LME zinc last week struck $3,595.50, the highest since July 2007, after a lack of mining investment in the last downturn crimped supply. * RUSAL: Russian businessman Mikhail Prokhorov has agreed to sell a 6 percent stake in Russian aluminium giant Rusal to a consortium of investors led by billionaire Viktor Vekselberg and his partners, the consortium said on Monday. * The world's biggest miner BHP Billiton, reported a 25 percent rise in underlying half-year profit on Tuesday, helped by robust metals prices, and said its focus remains on cutting debt and boosting shareholder returns. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks slipped on Tuesday, their recent recovery stalling after European equities broke a winning streak, while the dollar edged up to pull further away from three-year lows. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1000 Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment Feb PRICES 0727 GMT Three month LME copper 7095 Most active ShFE copper 0 Three month LME aluminium 2209 Most active ShFE aluminium 0 Three month LME zinc 3550.5 Most active ShFE zinc 0 Three month LME lead 2569 Most active ShFE lead 0 Three month LME nickel 13560 Most active ShFE nickel 0 Three month LME tin 21490 Most active ShFE tin 0 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford and Gopakumar Warrier)