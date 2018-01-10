METALS-London copper climbs off 2-wk low, softer dollar supports

(Updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, Jan 10 (Reuters) - London copper on Wednesday moved away from a two-week low struck in the previous session, buoyed as the dollar softened and the World Bank issued a solid view of global economic growth. Standard Chartered said investors should wait until late in the first quarter to buy into the sector, particularly zinc and copper, given net-long investor positioning, a typical first-quarter surplus and the likelihood of liquidation ahead of Lunar New Year. "We think there is limited risk/reward for fresh long positions in the short term," Standard Chartered said in a report. "We recommend that investors ... seek buying opportunities for some metals (on a fundamental basis) in the aftermath of any such Lunar New Year positioning consolidation." FUNDAMENTALS * COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper had edged up 0.1 percent to $7,110.50 a tonne by 0710 GMT, recovering from losses in the previous session when prices tipped their lowest since Dec. 22 at $7,086. * Shanghai Futures Exchange copper was flat at 54,800 yuan ($8,402) a tonne, having found support at the 100-day moving average of 53,180 yuan a tonne. * NICKEL: ShFE nickel rose to its highest in nearly two months at 100,900 yuan a tonne. A trader said he expects China's nickel imports to fall further after the country raised import taxes to 2 percent for 2018, from 1 percent last year. China's refined nickel imports slumped by 43.7 pct to under 200,000 tonnes in the first 11 months of 2017. * FORECASTS: The global economy is set to expand by 3.1 percent in 2018, slightly up from 3 percent last year and marking the first year since the 2008 Great Recession that it will near or achieve full growth potential, the World Bank said. * CHINA ECONOMY: China's producer prices rose at their slowest pace in 13 months in December, as the government's war against winter smog dented factory demand for raw materials in a sign the world's No.2 economy has started to slow. * ALUMINIUM: U.S. aluminium products makers sought new trade protections against Chinese imports on Tuesday, accusing China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd and its affiliates of evading U.S. anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties by shipping aluminium products through Vietnam. * AUTO DEMAND: Potentially crimping metals demand, automakers in China face their weakest year of sales growth in at least two decades as a phasing out of tax cuts on smaller engine cars looks set to further dampen customer demand in the world's largest car market. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0709 GMT Three month LME copper 7112 Most active ShFE copper 54790 Three month LME aluminium 2161.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 14960 Three month LME zinc 3322.5 Most active ShFE zinc 26035 Three month LME lead 2553.5 Most active ShFE lead 19410 Three month LME nickel 12675 Most active ShFE nickel 100410 Three month LME tin 19935 Most active ShFE tin 145300 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 683.97 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1343. 96 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 378.28 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -654.7 3 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2577.7 3 ($1 = 6.5222 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford and Gopakumar Warrier)