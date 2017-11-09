FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-London copper holds above 1-month low in thin trade
Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens by the hour
Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens by the hour
Lebanon believes Saudi holds Hariri, demands his return
Middle East
Lebanon believes Saudi holds Hariri, demands his return
November 9, 2017 / 2:01 AM / a day ago

METALS-London copper holds above 1-month low in thin trade

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    MELBOURNE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - London copper was barely
changed on Thursday, holding above a one-month low touched in
the previous session, with light turnover suggesting bargain
hunters were awaiting lower prices. 
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper was flat
at $6,856 a tonne by 0127 GMT, holding a small 0.4 percent gain
from the previous session. LME copper slipped to $6,780 a tonne
on Wednesday which was the lowest since Oct. 11. Volumes were
very light at less than 250 lots of turnover. 
    * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper was
also steady at 53,830 yuan ($8,122) a tonne. 
    * JAPAN: Japan's core machinery orders tumbled in September,
a decline that companies expect to continue into
October-December in a sign that business investment is losing
momentum.
    * USD: The U.S. dollar inched higher versus a basket of
currencies on Thursday, but its near-term outlook was seen
clouded by worries over possible delays to U.S. President Donald
Trump's tax reform plans.
    * ZINC: Premiums for zinc in China's bonded zones fell by
$10 to $165, the lowest since June. ZN-BMPBW-SHMET
    * CHINA: North Korea and trade will likely top the agenda
when U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi
Jinping sit down for formal talks on Thursday, a day after Trump
warned Pyongyang of the grave danger of developing nuclear
weapons.
    * NICKEL: Brazil's miner Vale SA said on
Wednesday it had received bids to invest in its New Caledonia
nickel project as the company re-evaluates its nickel
business.
    * INDIA: India's mines secretary said on Wednesday the
government would auction copper mines with capacity of
200,000-300,000 tonnes per year over the next two years.

    * POLL: Resurgent industrial metals prices, powered by
enthusiasm for the electric vehicle (EV) revolution and a
Chinese pollution crackdown are starting to look overcooked -
raising the risk of a correction next year, a Reuters poll
showed.
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asia stocks hovered near a decade high on Thursday
following another record-breaking day on Wall Street, while the
New Zealand dollar rallied as hawkish-sounding statements by the
country's central bank boosted the recently battered currency.
    
        
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0130  China  Consumer prices                Oct
    0130  China Producer prices                 Oct
    0700  Germany Trade data                    Sep
    1330  U.S. Weekly jobless claims
    1500  U.S. Wholesale sales                  Sep    
    PRICES    
    
 BASE METALS PRICES                     0136 GMT          
 Three month LME copper                             6858.5
 Most active ShFE copper                             53800
 Three month LME aluminium                            2110
 Most active ShFE aluminium                          15685
 Three month LME zinc                               3184.5
 Most active ShFE zinc                               25480
 Three month LME lead                               2517.5
 Most active ShFE lead                               18910
 Three month LME nickel                              12660
 Most active ShFE nickel                            101300
 Three month LME tin                                 19440
 Most active ShFE tin                               141800
                                                          
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                                    
 LME/SHFE COPPER               LMESHFCUc3           666.82
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM            LMESHFALc3          -592.89
 LME/SHFE ZINC                 LMESHFZNc3           528.16
 LME/SHFE LEAD                 LMESHFPBc3         -1144.32
 LME/SHFE NICKEL               LMESHFNIc3          2125.77
 
($1 = 6.6273 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
