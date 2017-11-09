METALS-London nickel slides more than 2 percent

(Updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - London nickel fell by more than 2 percent on Thursday to its weakest since October as hype over potential electric vehicle demand that drove last week's rally died down. The nickel market had been ignoring downside risks from policy developments in Indonesia and the Philippines, and instead was focusing on potential future demand from electric vehicle batteries, said Morgan Stanley in a report. "We (have) heard little to alter our view that producing NiSO (nickel sulphate) isn't particularly challenging/costly and we see near-term downside risk to price," it said. The bank expects annual demand for nickel from the EV sector to grow to 300,000 tonnes by 2025. FUNDAMENTALS * NICKEL: London nickel fell by 2.5 percent in its biggest one-day slide since September, while Shanghai Futures Exchange nickel dropped 2.2 percent. Traders said prices were correcting after they surged by 10 percent across an industry week in London last week. * CHINA: Appetite for nickel has been driven up as battery makers increasingly turn to the base metal to help power global electric car sales. Demand for nickel will outstrip global supply for the third year in a row in 2018, according to Chinese state-backed research firm Antaike. * COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper eased by 1 percent to $6,789.50 a tonne by 0707 GMT, erasing a small gain from the previous session. It matched its trough from Wednesday at $6,780, which was its lowest since Oct. 11. ShFE copper also slipped 1 percent to 53,230 yuan ($8,026) a tonne. * SHFE ALUMINIUM: Shanghai aluminium fell 2.7 percent to its weakest since early August amid speculation that China's war on pollution could also hit manufacturers of aluminium products and curb demand. * CHINA INFLATION: China's producer prices were surprisingly strong in October, while consumer inflation picked up pace, suggesting the world's second-largest economy remains robust despite expected curbs on factory output as the government pursues a punishing war on smog. * JAPAN: Japan's core machinery orders tumbled in September, a decline that companies expect to continue into October-December in a sign that business investment is losing momentum. * NICKEL: Brazil's miner Vale SA said on Wednesday it had received bids to invest in its New Caledonia nickel project as the company re-evaluates its nickel business. * POLL: Resurgent industrial metals prices, powered by enthusiasm for the electric vehicle (EV) revolution and a Chinese pollution crackdown are starting to look overcooked - raising the risk of a correction next year, a Reuters poll showed. * COMING UP: Germany Trade data for Sep PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0703 Three month LME copper 6789.5 Most active ShFE copper 53230 Three month LME aluminium 2095 Most active ShFE aluminium 15475 Three month LME zinc 3176.5 Most active ShFE zinc 25495 Three month LME lead 2499.5 Most active ShFE lead 18855 Three month LME nickel 12380 Most active ShFE nickel 99110 Three month LME tin 19450 Most active ShFE tin 142060 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 622.89 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -646.35 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 607.97 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -1127.82 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1955.07 ($1 = 6.6318 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Tom Hogue and Sunil Nair)