November 23, 2017 / 2:15 AM / 2 days ago

METALS-Shanghai aluminium on course to end four-day losing streak

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    BEIJING, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Aluminium rose by around 1
percent in early trade on the Shanghai Futures Exchange on
Thursday, on track to end a four-day losing run.
    The metal is still down nearly 8 percent in Shanghai so far
this month as winter smelting curbs turned out not to be as
severe as the market had expected.
    
    * SHFE AlUMINIUM: Shanghai's most-traded aluminium contract
 was up 0.9 percent at 15,045 yuan ($2,279.30) a tonne
at 0112 GMT, having begun November close to 16,400 yuan a tonne.
    * LME ALUMINIUM: On the London Metal Exchange, three-month
aluminium was down 0.4 percent at $2,099 a tonne amid
quiet trade due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the United
States. It has lost less than 3 percent this month.  
    * COPPER: Three-month copper on the LME was dowm 0.3
percent at $6,933 a tonne, having posted a 0.7-percent gain in
the previous session. The most-traded copper
contract on the ShFE was flat at 53,990 yuan a tonne.
    * LME WAIVERS: The LME said on Wednesday it had agreed a
range of waivers and discounts to assuage its members when it
starts to charge a fee on off-exchange, over-the-counter (OTC)
contracts that reference its prices. 
    * PERU: Workers for the two largest unions at Southern
Copper Corp said on Wednesday they had started an
indefinite strike, demanding a fair share of profits, while the
company said the stoppage had not affected operations.

    * INDONESIA: State-owned diversified miner PT Aneka Tambang
Tbk (Antam) is targetting a 162-percent jump in nickel
ore sales next year to 11 million tonnes from an estimated 4.2
million tonnes this year, its chief executive said.
    * POLYUS: A French judge put Russian businessman Suleiman
Kerimov, whose family controls Polyus, Russia's
biggest gold producer, under formal investigation on Wednesday
after his arrest linked to a tax evasion case. nL8N1NS27H]     

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
               
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian shares edged ahead on Thursday as speculation the
Federal Reserve might not tighten U.S. policy as aggressively as
first thought slugged the dollar and boosted bonds globally.   
    
    * The dollar fell on Wednesday to its lowest level since
October against a basket of major currencies, marking its worst
one-day performance in five months.
        
    DATA AHEAD    
    0700  Germany     Detailed GDP Q3
    0745  France      Business climate Nov
    0800  France    Markit manufacturing PMI flash Nov
    0830  Germany      Markit manufacturing PMI flash Nov
    0900  Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI flash Nov
    0930  Britain   GDP 2nd Release Q3    
        
    PRICES
    
    
 BASE METALS PRICES                       0150 GMT
 Three month LME copper                       6933
 Most active ShFE copper                     53980
 Three month LME aluminium                    2099
 Most active ShFE aluminium                  15045
 Three month LME zinc                         3231
 Most active ShFE zinc                       25670
 Three month LME lead                       2438.5
 Most active ShFE lead                       18635
 Three month LME nickel                      11920
 Most active ShFE nickel                     96090
 Three month LME tin                             0
 Most active ShFE tin                       142610
                                                  
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                            
 LME/SHFE COPPER              LMESHFCUc3    586.21
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM           LMESHFALc3  -1059.18
                                          
 LME/SHFE ZINC                LMESHFZNc3     438.4
 LME/SHFE LEAD                LMESHFPBc3   -755.34
 LME/SHFE NICKEL              LMESHFNIc3   2531.68
                                          
 

($1 = 6.6007 Chinese yuan renminbi)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Joseph Radford)

