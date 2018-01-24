METALS-Shanghai copper sinks after LME inventory jump

(Adds Shanghai closing prices, updates London prices) BEIJING, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper prices fell on Wednesday, tracking a sharp decline in London on Tuesday after London Metal Exchange (LME)refined copper inventories surged and concerns grew over the strength of import demand in top copper consumer China. On-warrant copper stocks, metal not earmarked for delivery from warehouses and available for investors, in facilities certified by the LME MCUSTX-TOTAL jumped by 28 percent on Tuesday, data showed, with traders saying there could be even more to come. Cancelled LME warrants, or orders to take copper out of a warehouse, plunged by 16 percent on Tuesday to 44,000 tonnes, the biggest decline in the past four months, according to brokerage Argonaut Securities. "This decline in cancelled warrants may point to a weak imports appetite from China in January," analyst Helen Lau wrote in a note. China imported 450,000 tonnes of unwrought copper in December, down 6.9 percent year-on-year, according to customs data released on Tuesday. China's own refined copper production was also at an all-time high of 865,000 tonnes last month. FUNDAMENTALS * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) ended down 1.7 percent at 52,730 yuan ($8,249.89) a tonne, its biggest daily drop since Dec. 6 and its its lowest close since Dec. 14. * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the LME gained 0.3 percent to $6,945 a tonne at 0754 GMT, partly recovering from a 2.1 percent drop to a one-month low in the previous session. * LME INVENTORIES: "All eyes will focus on the stocks again today to see if this is the start of a short-term trend or yesterday was a one-off," broker Marex Spectron said in a note. * USD: The dollar index was down 0.2 percent to a three-year low. A weak greenback makes dollar-denominated metals cheaper for holders of other currencies and supports prices. * LEAD/ZINC: ShFE lead's recent rally ran out of steam as the metal closed flat at 19,575 yuan a tonne, while zinc shed 1 percent to 25,875 a tonne. Both were also trading down in London. * CHILE: Chile's conservative President-elect Sebastian Pinera on Tuesday named a former finance minister in the top copper exporter, Felipe Larrain, to fill the same spot again in his new cabinet. * RIO: The top U.S. securities regulator on Tuesday rejected arguments by Rio Tinto Plc, and two former top executives that its civil lawsuit claiming they concealed the plunging value of coal assets owned by the big Anglo-Australian mining company should be dismissed. * BRAZIL: Anglo American PLC said on Tuesday it expects to receive long-awaited licenses on Friday which will pave the way for the mining company to boost its Brazilian iron ore production capacity by about 56 percent. For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian share markets took a time out on Wednesday as investors were left breathless at the breakneck pace of recent gains, while a fresh burst of speculative selling took the U.S. dollar to three-year lows on the euro. {MKTS/GLOB] PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0754 GMT Three month LME copper 6945 Most active ShFE copper 52720 Three month LME aluminium 2214 Most active ShFE aluminium 14640 Three month LME zinc 3389.5 Most active ShFE zinc 25870 Three month LME lead 2599 Most active ShFE lead 19570 Three month LME nickel 12785 Most active ShFE nickel 98640 Three month LME tin 20720 Most active ShFE tin 146410 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 947.75 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1795.34 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 223.21 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -503.29 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2418.47 ($1 = 6.3916 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Richard Pullin and Christian Schmollinger)