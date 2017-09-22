METALS--Shanghai, London metals skid on North Korea tensions, China credit jitters

(Adds comment, detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Metals in Shanghai and London fell on Friday as investors slashed risk given escalating tensions on the Korean peninsula and ongoing jitters about China debt after a ratings downgrade. "Metals have had quite a rally in the past few months and have done so much faster than fundamentals would suggest they should," said analyst Amy Li of National Australia Bank in Melbourne. A combination of factors had led to the sell-off, Li said, among them, rising geo-political tension with North Korea, expectations for a more aggressive interest rate rise cycle in the United States and to a smaller extent ongoing credit concerns in China. "I would say this is a pullback from the very, very bullish position we have seen in the past few months." FUNDAMENTALS * SHFE: In Shanghai, metals fell between 1 percent and 4.5 percent, with the steepest tumble in nickel, which will also face higher trading fees on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) from Friday. * LME: In London, lead was the worst performing metal, down 4 percent, while nickel plunged 3.2 percent. Investors had surged into metals on prospects of resilient China demand and environmental curbs that have cut into supply. * LME COPPER: LME copper tumbled to its lowest since Aug. 16, touching $6,400 a tonne, down 1.2 percent. * SHFE COPPER: The most-active ShFE copper futures slid 1.4 percent to 49,700 yuan ($7,548) a tonne. * CONFUSION: "Not sure why so aggressive a move, guess the U.S. sanctions, delayed reaction in metals to FOMC," said one trader in Hong Kong. "Confused markets I have to say, and on top of that trying to get out of risk when its all one way only exacerbates the move and creates deeper moves in ever decreasing liquidity." * N. KOREA: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un blasted U.S. President Donald Trump as "mentally deranged" on Friday and vowed to make him pay dearly for threatening to destroy his country, hours after Trump ordered fresh sanctions over Pyongyang's weapons programmes. * CHINA CREDIT: S&P Global Ratings downgraded China's long-term sovereign credit rating on Thursday, less than a month ahead of one of the country's most sensitive political gatherings, citing increasing risks from its rapid build-up of debt. * CHINA FACTORIES: Thousands of small factories in China, making everything from steel to chemicals, are scrambling for access to the country's clogged rail network as Beijing curbs the use of diesel trucks in an effort to tackle air pollution. * MACQUARIE: Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd has overtaken Goldman Sachs to break into the top three banks for commodities business, having significantly expanded its U.S. energy operations in recent years while rivals cut back. * COMING UP: Germany Markit Mfg PMI flash Sep at 0730 GMT PRICES 0242 GMT Three month LME copper 6413.5 Most active ShFE copper 49690 Three month LME aluminium 2142.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 16525 Three month LME zinc 3045 Most active ShFE zinc 24860 Three month LME lead 2412.5 Most active ShFE lead 20210 Three month LME nickel 10695 Most active ShFE nickel 85080 Three month LME tin 20450 Most active ShFE tin 143650 LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 387.72 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 125.44 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 907.55 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 337.7 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1515.33 ($1 = 6.5843 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin and Christian Schmollinger)