METALS-Shanghai metals futures rise across the board, buoyed by weaker dollar

SYDNEY, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Chinese metals futures opened firmer across the board on Thursday, boosted by a weak U.S. dollar.

Traders said weakness in the greenback, amid doubts about another U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike this year, was driving investment interest in metals contracts.

“The positive moves are all about the currency,” said a trader in Australia.

FUNDAMENTALS

* SHFE COPPER: The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 0.72 percent at 50,140 yuan ($7,461.31) a tonne by 0105 GMT.

* LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was mostly flat at round $6,354.50 a tonne.

* U.S. DOLLAR: The dollar index hit 15-month lows on Wednesday. A weaker U.S. currency this year has boosted demand for dollar-denominated metals, as it makes commodities cheaper for holders of other currencies.

* SHFE ZINC: ShFE zinc was up more than 2 percent at 23,495 yuan, nearing its late-July peak. LME zinc was 1 percent firmer.

* SHFE ALUMINIUM: Following strong overnight LME gains and signs of supply restrictions, ShFE aluminium was trading 1 percent firmer.

* CHINA ALUMINIUM: Hongqiao Group, the world’s biggest aluminium producer, plans to shut more than 2 million tonnes a year of outdated smelter capacity.

* “GREEN” ALUMINIUM: Producers of “green” aluminium - made using renewable energy rather than fossil fuels - are starting to charge premium prices thanks to rising demand from industrial customers under pressure to reduce their carbon footprints.

* SHFE LEAD, NICKEl: ShFE lead and nickel were up 1.91 percent and 1.77 percent respectively, while tin was 0.83-percent higher

* ZIMBABWE: Zimbabwe has filed a court application to enforce a previous notice to seize more than half of platinum producer Zimplats’ mining land, the company said on Wednesday.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares dipped as investors locked in recent gains after Wall Street’s Dow Jones Industrial Average broke the 22,000 barrier for the first time in its 121-year history.

DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0145 China Caixin services PMI Jul 0750 France Markit services PMI Jul 0755 Germany Markit services PMI Jul 0800 Euro zone Markit services PMI final Jul 0900 Euro zone Retail sales Jun 1100 Bank of England announces interest rate decision 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. Factory orders Jun 1400 U.S. ISM-non manufacturing PMI Jul

