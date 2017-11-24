METALS-Steady dollar stymies copper prices

SYDNEY, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Copper traded in a tight range on Friday, stymied by the U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday and a stagnant greenback.
London copper edged higher for a fifth straight day overnight with the help of U.S. dollar weakness against other currencies. The dollar wobbled in thin trading in Asia, sidelining local investors hoping to boost positions with a stronger home currency.
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was largely flat at $6,964 a tonne by 0100 GMT.
* The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange started 0.07 percent higher at 54,090 yuan ($8,221.61) a tonne.
* STOCKS: Copper inventories in LME-registered warehouses fell 7,200 tonnes to 226,275 tonnes. Stocks have fallen almost 30 percent since mid-September, pointing to tighter supply and supporting prices. MCUSTX-TOTAL
* ESCONDIDA: Unionized workers at Chile’s Escondida copper mine, the world’s largest, started a 24-hour strike on Thursday to protest against recent layoffs.
* PERU STRIKE: Workers for the two largest unions at Southern Copper Corp in Peru started an indefinite strike, though the company said operations were unaffected.
* SHFE METALS: ShFE metals were mostly weaker, with only tin in positive territory, up a modest 0.14 percent.
* LME UP: In contrast, LME metals were slightly firmer across the board, with nickel hitting a 10-day high of 12,010 a tonne.
* Asian shares hovered below their 10-year peak on Friday while investors viewed Chinese shares with caution after their big fall the previous day.
DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Germany Ifo business climate Nov 1445 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI flash Nov
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Most active ShFE nickel
Three month LME tin
Most active ShFE tin
ARBS ($1 = 6.5790 Chinese yuan)
Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri