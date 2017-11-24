METALS-Steady dollar stymies copper prices

(Updates prices) SYDNEY, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Copper traded in a tight range on Friday, stymied by the U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday and a stagnant greenback. London copper edged higher for a fifth straight day overnight with the help of U.S. dollar weakness against other currencies. The dollar wobbled in thin trading in Asia, sidelining local investors hoping to boost positions with a stronger home currency. * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose by 0.4 percent to $6,992.50 a tonne by 0708 GMT. * The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange finished 0.5 percent higher at 54,340 yuan ($8,239) a tonne. * ESCONDIDA: Unionized workers at Chile's Escondida copper mine, the world's largest, started a 24-hour strike on Thursday to protest against recent layoffs. * PERU STRIKE: Workers for the two largest unions at Southern Copper Corp in Peru started an indefinite strike, though the company said operations were unaffected. * SHFE METALS: ShFE metals were mixed, with only tin and nickel finishing in positive territory, up 0.9 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively. * LME UP: In contrast, LME metals were slightly firmer across the board, with nickel hitting a 10-day high of 12,075 a tonne. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0707 GMT Three month LME copper 6992.5 Most active ShFE copper 54340 Three month LME aluminium 2118 Most active ShFE aluminium 15045 Three month LME zinc 3237.5 Most active ShFE zinc 25580 Three month LME lead 2478 Most active ShFE lead 18520 Three month LME nickel 12055 Most active ShFE nickel 96870 Three month LME tin 19480 Most active ShFE tin 143240 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 510.37 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1170.1 1 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 324.62 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -1164.6 5 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2132.1 ($1 = 6.5954 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)