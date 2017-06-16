Oil prices edge up; still near 2017 lows on stubborn glut

A pumpjack is seen in Lagunillas, Ciudad Ojeda, in the state of Zulia, Venezuela December 22, 2015.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices on Friday bounced up off the year's lows as some producers reduced exports and U.S. rig additions slowed, but the rebound was modest and crude posted its fourth weekly decline on persistent concerns about global oversupply.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 rose 45 cents to settle at $47.37 per barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 settled at $44.74 per barrel, up 28 cents. Both benchmarks notched a weekly loss exceeding 1.6 percent.

On Thursday, oil prices hit six-month lows. They are down more than 12 percent from late May when producers led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries extended a pledge to cut output by 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) through March 2018.

"You’re starting to get to the lower end of the range," said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. He said that even bullish market watchers are accepting that prices are likely to remain lower for longer.

“You’re starting to see some capitulation by investors because the data isn’t going as they hoped," Haworth said.

Kazakhstan, which agreed to cut supplies last year as part of the non-OPEC bloc, said it would reduce production in June and July after overproducing for three months in a row.

But OPEC members Nigeria and Libya, which are exempt from the deal, have increased exports as they bounce back from supply disruptions caused by protests, rebel activity and mismanagement.

In the latest sign of a crude glut, ageing supertankers are being used to store unsold oil off Singapore and Malaysia.

Rising U.S. crude output has undermined OPEC-led cuts, with production C-OUT-T-EIA up more than 10 percent in the past year. U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data this week showed growing gasoline stocks and shaky demand. [EIA/S]

U.S. energy companies added oil rigs for a record 22nd week in a row, energy services company Baker Hughes said on Friday. Still the pace of additions has slowed in recent months, and lower prices could test shale's resiliency.[RIG/U]

"I think there’s evidence that we’re starting to see reactions by shale producers," said U.S. Bank Wealth Management's Haworth, "New investments are slowing down."

Eight prominent hedge funds have reduced the size of their positions in 10 of the top shale firms in the Permian, the largest U.S. oilfield, by over $400 million, concerned that producers are pumping oil so fast they will undo the recovery.