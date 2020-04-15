Saudi Aramco says has not extended oil payment offers to refiners

LONDON (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) said on Wednesday it has not made any offers of extended payment terms to crude oil sales to refiners, contrary to an earlier report by Reuters.

“Contrary to a recent media report, Aramco has not made any offers of extended payment terms to crude oil sales,” Saudi Arabia’s national oil company said in a statement.

Reuters reported earlier that Aramco has offered oil refineries in Asia and Europe the option to defer payments for crude cargo deliveries by up to 90 days as plants struggle with shrinking demand, according to refining industry sources.