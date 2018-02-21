FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Oil report
February 21, 2018 / 1:47 AM / 2 days ago

Oil prices fall as U.S. dollar firms

Henning Gloystein

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Wednesday, weighed down as the U.S. dollar moved further away from three-year lows hit last week.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $61.37 a barrel at 0144 GMT, down 42 cents, or 0.7 percent, from their last settlement.

Brent crude futures had dropped 36 cents, or 0.6 percent, from their last close to $64.89 per barrel.

Wang Tao, Reuters technical commodity analyst, said Brent could fall into a range of $63.92-$64.41 per barrel, as suggested by its wave pattern and a projection analysis.

Traders said the declines were driven by a recovery in the dollar, which potentially hits fuel demand as it makes greenback-denominated oil imports more expensive for countries using other currencies at home.

The dollar steadied against a basket of currencies on Wednesday, having pulled up from three-year lows set last week as traders shaved off some of the bearish bets against the U.S. currency.

“The U.S. dollar continues to find firmer footing,” said Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia-Pacific at futures brokerage OANDA in Singapore.

Overall, however, oil markets remain well supported due to healthy demand-growth and supply restraint by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), which started last year to draw down excess global inventories.

Reporting by Henning Gloystein Editing by Joseph Radford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.