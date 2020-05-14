Oil prices rise on dip in U.S. crude stockpiles and IEA data

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Thursday after a drop in U.S. crude stocks and an IEA forecast for lower global stockpiles in the second half though the Brent benchmark was still hovering around $30 a barrel as a weak demand picture curbed gains.

FILE PHOTO: Workers look at a drilling rig of the Rosneft-owned Prirazlomnoye oil field outside Nefteyugansk, Russia, August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Brent crude futures were up 93 cents, or 3.2%, at $30.12 per barrel at 1349 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were 74 cents, or 2.9%, higher at $26.03 per barrel.

Prices have ticked up in the last two weeks as some countries relaxed coronavirus restrictions and lockdowns to allow factories and shops to reopen.

However, the emergence of new cases in South Korea and China has raised concerns over a possible second wave of infections that would weigh on an economic recovery and demand for fuel.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned on Wednesday of an “extended period” of weak economic growth.

Providing some bullish impetus, U.S. crude inventories fell for the first time in 15 weeks. [EIA/S]

U.S. crude stockpiles were fell 745,000 barrels to 531.5 million barrels in the week to May 8, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

“Cash markets are strengthening, time spreads are tighter and physical demand is picking up. All these will provide price supports in the next few weeks, but this confidence will not last,” PVM said in a report.

Physical crude prices, including in the North Sea which is home to the Brent crude stream, have been climbing and the six-month Brent futures contango is at its shallowest in two months at about -$3.50 a barrel.

But any recovery in demand is expected to be too weak to erase a historic slump this year.

On Thursday, the International Energy Agency (IEA) again forecast a record drop in demand in 2020, although it trimmed its estimate of the fall, citing lockdown measures to ease lockdowns.

As demand increases, the IEA expects crude stockpiles to shrink by about 5.5 million barrels per day in the second half.

Goldman Sachs said recovering demand and lower output would push the global oil market into deficit in June. However, it maintained its summer price forecasts of $30 per barrel for Brent and $28 per barrel for WTI.

Energy analysts at Bernstein also see a deficit in the second half.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said on Wednesday it expected 2020 global oil demand to shrink by 9.07 million bpd, a deeper contraction than its previous forecast of 6.85 million bpd.

It said it expected the second quarter to see the steepest decline.