PRECIOUS-Gold steady as U.S. policymakers split on rate hike outlook

BENGALURU, July 6 (Reuters) - Gold held steady early on Thursday after Federal Reserve minutes released the day before showed the central bank was split on how inflation might affect the pace of interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was nearly unchanged at $1,226.06 per ounce at 0036 GMT . * U.S. gold futures for August delivery rose 0.3 percent to $1,225.50 per ounce. * Fed policymakers were increasingly split on the outlook for inflation and how it might impact the future pace of interest rate rises, according to the minutes of the central bank's last policy meeting on June 13-14. * The United States cautioned on Wednesday it was ready to use force if need be to stop North Korea's nuclear missile programme but said it preferred global diplomatic action against Pyongyang for defying world powers by test launching a ballistic missile that could hit Alaska. * The dollar was little changed on Wednesday against a basket of currencies in the wake of the Fed minutes. * Trading in Asian shares was tentative on Thursday, while oil prices inched higher following the previous day's steep declines. * Holdings at the SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.66 percent to 840.67 tonnes on Wednesday from 846.29 tonnes on Monday. * Japan's central bank will cut its inflation forecasts but hold off expanding stimulus this month, people familiar with the matter say, in another sign the bank is retreating from Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's initial pledge to do whatever it takes to achieve his ambitious inflation target. * Use of the euro as an international currency has declined over the past year, primarily due to concerns over political risk and the increased use of emerging market currencies, such as the Chinese renminbi, the European Central Bank said on Wednesday. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Industrial orders May 1215 U.S. ADP national employment Jun 1230 U.S. International trade May 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Jun (Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph Radford)