13 days ago
PRECIOUS-Gold steadies after slipping from six-week high
Featured
#Gold Market Report
July 28, 2017 / 12:49 AM / 13 days ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies after slipping from six-week high

3 Min Read

    BENGALURU, July 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied early on
Friday after retreating from over six-week highs hit in the
previous session, but was still on track for a third weekly
gain.     
    
    FUNDAMENTALS    
    * Spot gold        rose 0.2 percent to $1,260.50 per ounce
at 0033 GMT. It was on track for a small weekly gain, which
would give the precious metal its best sustained weekly rally
since May.
    * U.S. gold futures         for August delivery held steady
at $1,259.90 per ounce.
    * The U.S. Senate voted almost unanimously on Thursday to
slap new sanctions on Russia, putting President Donald Trump in
a tough position by forcing him to take a hard line on Moscow or
veto the legislation and infuriate his own party.             
    * As U.S. Senate Republican leaders feverishly tried to pass
a slimmed-down Obamacare repeal, some senators threatened to
bring the entire effort to a halt unless there were guarantees
that the bill would be significantly changed during negotiations
with the House of Representatives.             
    * Despite analysts' chatter that sluggish inflation may
prevent the Federal Reserve from raising interest rates further
soon, the rosy scene in financial markets might allow U.S.
policy-makers to squeeze in another rate hike this year after
all.             
    * Japan's core consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in June from
a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The core
consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes
fresh food prices, compared with economists' median estimate for
a 0.4 percent annual gain.             
    * U.S. General Mark Milley, the chief of staff of the Army,
said on Thursday that North Korea's July 4 test of an
intercontinental ballistic missile showed its capabilities were
advancing significantly and faster than many had expected.
            
    * Physical gold demand globally rose to 1,895 tonnes in the
first half of 2017, up 17 percent from the same period last
year, GFMS analysts at Thomson Reuters said.             
    * India's falling trade deficit is giving the world's
second-biggest gold consumer room to lower its import duty on
bullion, a commerce ministry official said on Thursday.
            
    * Holdings at the SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.45 percent to 791.88
tonnes on Thursday from 795.42 tonnes on Wednesday.             

    DATA AHEAD
     0130    Australia   PPI                         Q2 
     0530    France      GDP (INSEE)                 Q2  
     0645    France      Consumer spending (INSEE)   June  
     0900    Euro Zone   Economic sentiment          July  
     1200    Germany     CPI                         July 
     1230    U.S.        GDP                         Q2  
     1230    U.S.        Employment cost index       Q2  
     1400    U.S.        U Mich consumer sentiment   July 
    
    

 (Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard
Pullin)

