a day ago
PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar steadies; N. Korea headlines in focus
#Gold Market Report
August 14, 2017 / 4:22 AM / a day ago

PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar steadies; N. Korea headlines in focus

4 Min Read

 (Updates prices)
    * Spot gold faces strong resistance at $1,291/oz- technicals
    * Dollar index        steady at 93.115
    * Silver        near two-month highs touched last week

    By Apeksha Nair
    BENGALURU, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Gold fell on Monday as the
dollar inched up from last week's lows, but held near two-month
highs touched on Friday as investors kept a close watch on any
developments on tensions over the Korean peninsula.
    Spot gold        was down 0.2 percent at $1,286.39 per ounce
by 0657 GMT, after marking its highest since June 7 at $1,291.86
an ounce in the previous session. 
    U.S. gold futures         for December delivery fell 0.12
percent to $1,292.4 per ounce.
    "Maybe geopolitical tensions are easing so it's natural for
gold to come down a bit ...But it's very unpredictable because
prices could rise to another high because of some change," said
Richard Xu, a fund manager at China's biggest gold
exchange-traded fund, HuaAn Gold.
    "After the sharp sell off in the dollar, over the weekend
nothing happened so I guess the threat from the (Korean)
peninsula is low, but we think gold fundamentals are strong," Xu
said.
    The dollar on Monday edged higher against the yen, trading
above last week's near four-month low, with rising tensions
between the United States and North Korea seen as the key to the
near-term outlook.       
    The dollar index       , which measures the greenback
against a basket of major currencies, was largely unchanged at
93.115.
    President Donald Trump issued a new threat to North Korea on
Friday, saying the U.S. military was "locked and loaded" as
Pyongyang accused him of driving the Korean peninsula to the
brink of nuclear war and world powers expressed alarm.
                
    Geopolitical risks can boost demand for assets considered
safe-haven investments, such as gold.
    "Although more aggressive rhetoric between the U.S. and
North officials would temporarily boost gold prices, we see
outright military action as unlikely and upward pressure on gold
prices stemming from the confrontation as limited," John Davies,
Global Commodities Strategist at BMI Research said in a note.   
    Meanwhile, a lower-than-expected rise in U.S. consumer
prices in July suggesting benign inflation could persuade a
cautious Federal Reserve to delay raising interest rates until
December.                          
    Gold is highly sensitive to rising interest rates, as these
increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
    Spot gold faces a strong resistance at $1,291 per ounce, it
may hover below this level or retrace to a support at $1,278,
according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.             
    Among other precious metals, silver        was up 0.22
percent at $17.10 per ounce, after hitting its highest since
June 14 at $17.24 an ounce on Thursday.
    Platinum        fell 0.51 percent to $974.74 per ounce,
while palladium        rose 0.22 percent at $894.50 per ounce.

 (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Kenneth
Maxwell)

