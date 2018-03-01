FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Gold Market Report
March 1, 2018 / 10:45 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

CORRECTED-PRECIOUS-Gold slides to two-month low on U.S. rate expectations

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 (Corrects day in first paragraph)
    * Hawkish tone from new Fed chief pressures gold
    * Dollar index hits six-week high, euro eases
    * GRAPHIC-2018 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

    By Jan Harvey
    LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Gold fell to a two-month low on
Thursday, extending losses for a third day after comments from
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell this week shored up
expectations for further increases in U.S. interest rates and
held the dollar near a six-week peak. 
    In his debut testimony before Congress on Tuesday, Powell
gave an upbeat assessment of the U.S. economic outlook and
indicated the central bank would press ahead with further rate
rises after three last year. 
    Tightening monetary policy tends to weigh on gold because it
increases the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets
while boosting the dollar, in which the metal is priced.
    The second leg of Powell's testimony, an opportunity to
clarify comments made on Tuesday, is due at 1500 GMT.
    Spot gold        was down 0.8 percent at $1,306.70 an ounce
by 1255 GMT, while U.S. gold futures        for April delivery
were $10.50 lower at $1,307.40. Spot prices earlier hit their
weakest since Jan. 4 at $1,305.81.
    "We still expect the Fed to continue to hike interest rates,
as economic growth is doing quite well in the United States and
fiscal stimulus should help to boost growth further," said
Capital Economics analyst Simona Gambarini.  
    "As inflationary pressures build, the Fed will hike by more
to prevent inflation from getting out of control. That doesn't
bode well for gold prices. We expect real rates to increase, and
that should see the gold price pull back a little," she said.
    Gold is on track for a second straight week of losses,
having fallen 1.3 percent since Friday, while the metal ended
February down 2 percent to snap three months of gains. 
    The dollar has risen to its highest since mid-January, with
the euro also under pressure from benign euro zone inflation
data that dented expectations that the European Central Bank
would curb its stimulus programme.       
    From a technical perspective, gold is on the defensive after
again failing to break above resistance at $1,362 an ounce in
mid-February, Commerzbank said in a note on Thursday.
    "The sell-off has reached the 55-day moving average and the
risk is we will see further slippage to the $1,306.95 Feb. 8 low
and the 200-day moving average at $1,287.06," it said. 
    Among other precious metals, silver        was down 1.1
percent at $16.22 an ounce, platinum        was 1.7 percent
lower at $966.80 and palladium        was down 3 percent at
$1,010.75.
    Palladium was the best-performing precious metal last month,
posting a 1.4 percent gain. Silver registered the biggest
monthly loss, slipping by more than 5 percent. 

 (Additional reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru
Editing by David Goodman and Edmund Blair)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.