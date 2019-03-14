Gold dips 1 percent as no-deal Brexit fears fade, dollar rises

(Reuters) - Gold fell more than a percent on Thursday, slipping below $1,300 for a second time this month, as fears of a no-deal Brexit faded and the dollar gained versus the pound ahead of a vote to extend the deadline for Britain’s exit from the European Union.

Gold bars at the Austrian Gold and Silver Separating Plant 'Oegussa' in Vienna, Austria, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/Files

Spot gold was down 1.1 percent at $1,295.34 per ounce at 11:03 a.m. EDT (1503 GMT), retreating from $1,311.07 hit on Wednesday, its highest since March 1.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 also dipped 1.1 percent, to $1,295.20.

“The possibility of a no-deal Brexit being passed had increased the likelihood of widespread buying in gold, and now that it has been rejected, I think some of that safe haven buying in gold is likely to fade,” said Suki Cooper, precious metals analyst at Standard Chartered Bank.

The dollar index .DXY drew strength from a subdued pound ahead of a parliamentary vote, expected to call for a short delay to Brexit, later in the day.

Also impeding demand for gold, global equities rode a surge in European stocks as risks of a British no-deal divorce from the EU faded.

“Gold and silver are also experiencing a corrective pullback after prices hit two-week highs on Wednesday,” Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals said in a note.

The U.S. currency also found support from fresh concerns surrounding trade relations between the world’s two biggest economies.

U.S. President Donald Trump emphasized he was in “no rush” to secure a deal with China, while reports emerged that leaders of the two countries have postponed their next meeting to at least April.

The dollar has been the preferred refuge for investors concerned by the heightening trade tensions since last year, in turn denting appeal for gold.

“We have seen that play out again now,” Cooper added.

However, analysts said the metal may soon have a turn of fortune on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would refrain from raising interest rates after their policy meeting next week.

“We expect the Fed to remain on hold, and other major central banks to hike less and/or later. Moreover, we expect the 10 year U.S. Treasury yield and 10-year real yields to decline slightly. This should support gold prices,” analysts at ABN Amro said in a note.

Palladium XPD= was down 0.4 percent at $1,549.85 per ounce, while platinum XPT= dipped 1.3 percent to $826.44.

Silver slipped for the first time in five sessions and was down nearly 2 percent at $15.15 per ounce.