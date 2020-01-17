Gold eases on demand for riskier assets, set for worst week in two months

(Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Friday, on track to post its worst week in two months, as positive U.S. economic data and optimism over an interim U.S.-China trade deal boosted appetite for riskier assets and dented some of bullion’s allure.

A gold bar is pictured in the safe deposit boxes room of the Pro Aurum gold house in Munich, Germany, August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/File Photo

FUNDAMENTALS

- Spot gold edged 0.1% lower to $1,550.96 per ounce by 0118 GMT. For the week, prices have declined 0.7% so far, it’s lowest since the week ended Nov. 8. U.S. gold futures was flat at $1,550.80.

- Asian equities rose on the back of global stocks and Wall Street scaling new records, on encouraging U.S. economic data and strong corporate earnings.

- Data from the United States showed retail sales rose for a third straight month in December and the number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits dropped for a fifth straight week last week.

- A gauge of manufacturing activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region rebounded in January to its highest in eight months.

- Investors are now awaiting Chinese economic data, where China is expected to post that economic growth slowed to its weakest in nearly three decades in 2019 amid a bruising trade war with the United States.

- Meanwhile, from Huawei to the South China Sea, deep political rifts between Beijing and Washington are set to persist, despite a trade relations breakthrough, as the U.S. pushes back against an increasingly powerful and assertive China.

- Holdings of the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund SPDR Gold Trust rose 0.13% to 879.49 tonnes on Thursday.

- Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corp’s fourth-quarter gold production estimates came above analysts’ expectations on Thursday, as its Nevada Gold Mines joint venture with Newmont Corp yielded more of the precious metal.

- Palladium advanced 0.4% to $2,321.67 an ounce after hitting a record peak of $2,395.13 on Thursday and was set for its highest weekly gain since January 2017.

- Silver fell 0.2% to $17.91 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.3% to $1,007.52, after hitting its highest since February 2017 at $1,041.05 in the previous session.