Gold eases on firmer dollar; but eyes first weekly gain in four

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Gold prices fell in Asian trade on Friday as the dollar firmed slightly, with investors mostly brushing off a potential broadening of conflict in the Middle East.

Gold bars are stacked at a safe deposit room of the ProAurum gold house in Munich March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Spot gold eased 0.2 percent to $1,318.85 per ounce at 0553 GMT, after rising to the highest since end-April at $1,322.76 in the previous session. The metal was, however, still on track to register a first weekly rise in four.

U.S. gold futures for June delivery were nearly 0.2 percent lower at $1,319.10 per ounce.

“I think geopolitical concerns (with respect to recent attacks on Syria) are still a concern but investors aren’t paying significant attention to these,” said Naeem Aslam, chief markets analyst, Think Markets.

“The dollar story is more prominent.”

Israel said it attacked nearly all of Iran’s military infrastructure in Syria on Thursday, after Iranian forces fired rockets at Israeli-held territory for the first time in the most extensive military exchange ever between the two adversaries.

Gold is traditionally seen as a safe place to park assets in times of uncertainty or conflict.

Meanwhile, the dollar index on Friday edged slightly higher, but still held below a 4-1/2-month high hit on Wednesday, with tepid U.S. inflation data for April prompting traders to pare bets of faster rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Fed funds futures, however, rose on Thursday, indicating some traders continued to expect the U.S. central bank to raise key interest rates at its next policy meeting in June.

A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for holders of other currencies, while higher U.S. rates tend to boost the greenback.

Elsewhere, the Bank of England held its interest rates steady on Thursday, while European Central Bank Governing Council member Philip Lane said interest rates are unlikely to move dramatically in the coming years.

“Obviously we have to be cognizant to dollar risk but (tensions) in the Middle East doesn’t look like it’s going to settle anytime soon so I feel confident buying gold on the dips,” said Stephen Innes, APAC trading head at OANDA said.

Asian shares ro se on Friday as risk appetites got a boost after U.S. President Donald Trump said he had hopes of “doing something very meaningful” to curtail North Korea’s nuclear ambitions at a summit in Singapore next month. [MKTS/GLOB]

Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.1 percent to $16.70 an ounce, having hit its highest in more than two weeks at $16.75 in the previous session.

Platinum fell 0.2 percent at $921.90 per ounce, having hit its highest since April 25 at $927.20 on Thursday.

Palladium was 0.6 percent lower at $992.97 an ounce, having marked a more than two-week high at $1,002.10 in the previous session.