Gold edges up on softer dollar ahead of Fed testimony

LONDON (Reuters) - Gold edged up on Tuesday as the dollar dipped and most other markets were subdued before Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies to the U.S. Congress, though the precious metal was not far off a recent seven month low.

A salesperson arranges 24K gold bracelets for Chinese weddings at Chow Tai Fook Jewellery store in Hong Kong, China December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files

Powell will likely reiterate the Fed’s plan for gradual monetary policy tightening as he takes his upbeat view of the U.S. economy to Capitol Hill later this session. Markets will focus on his views on recent trade tensions, however.

The dollar pared gains ahead of Powell’s testimony, nudging away from a two-week high hit on Friday. The greenback has put in a solid performance this year amid the intensifying trade conflict.

“The problem here is even though you have safe haven factors that should in theory support gold, you’re having them drive investors to the safe haven of the dollar. That’s the biggest headwind for gold,” said Nikos Kavalis, director at Metals Focus.

A strong dollar tends to weigh ongold by making the dollar-priced metal costlier for non-U.S. investors.

Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,243.34 an ounce at 1005 GMT. The precious metal has lost some 9 percent since April 11 and is down some 5 percent for the year.

U.S. gold futures for August delivery were up 0.3 percent at $1,243.40 an ounce.

The International Monetary Fund warned on Monday that escalating trade conflicts following U.S. tariff actions threaten to depress medium-term growth prospects.

The comments came as China reported slower growth in the second quarter, though Beijing said on Tuesday it would not affect its 2018 growth target.

UBS economists lowered their estimates for Chinese growth on Tuesday to take into account trade war escalation.

“If China is slowing down, there will be consequences to global commodity consumption and that’s going to drag gold down as well,” said Richard Xu, a fund manager at China’s biggest gold exchange-traded fund, HuaAn Gold.

“Investor appetite for gold is not very strong. Chinese gold ETF liquidity has dropped a lot these days so that means people do not see any major breakthrough in either direction.”

Demand for gold in top consumer China has been weak as an ongoing trade war with United States has weakened the local currency.

Spot gold is expected to break a support at $1,237 per ounce and fall to the next support at $1,226, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.15 percent to 794.01 tonnes on Monday.

Silver rose 0.4 percent to $15.81 an ounce, platinum was flat at $822.24 an ounce and palladium was flat at $916.