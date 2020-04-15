Gold falls 1% as dollar rises, investors book profits

(Reuters) - Gold slipped 1% on Wednesday as the dollar strengthened and as some investors locked in profits from a surge in prices this month, but mounting fears of a global recession kept bullion firm above $1,700 per ounce.

A sales assistant displays a 1000 gram gold bar as an investment for a customer at Caibai Jewelry store, in Beijing, China, August 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

Spot gold was down 0.8% at $1,713.62 per ounce, as of 0940 GMT. In the previous session, it jumped as much as 1.9% to its highest since Nov. 2012 at $1,746.50.

U.S. gold futures dropped 1.7% to $1,738.40.

“It’s a small correction. We’re seeing some profit-taking considering the move we have seen in recent weeks. Also a stronger dollar is not helping gold prices,” UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.

“However, we still believe there is some upside from here. So we now target the move up to $1,800 an ounce and essentially believe aggressive monetary stimulus by central banks, such as the U.S. Federal Reserve, will keep real assets like gold supported.”

Gold tends to benefit from widespread stimulus measures from central banks, as it is often seen as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement. Lower interest rates also cut the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

The Fed last week announced a broad, $2.3 trillion effort to bolster local governments and small and mid-sized businesses hit by coronavirus outbreak.

Gold prices have risen nearly 9%, or more than $130, so far this month after many countries have extended lockdowns and central banks around the world have rolled out a flood of fiscal and monetary measures to limit the financial toll.

China moved again to cushion its economy, cutting a key medium-term interest rate to record lows and paving the way for a similar reduction in benchmark loan rates.

Limiting gold’s appeal, the dollar index .DXY rose 0.5% against a basket of major currencies.

Global share markets dipped into the red after the International Monetary Fund said the global economy was expected to shrink by 3% in 2020 because of the pandemic, in the worst downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

Elsewhere, palladium gained 0.6% to $2,230.35 per ounce.

“We continue to expect the palladium market to be undersupplied this year and next year, despite latest industry expectations for auto sales to plummet by at least 14%,” Standard Chartered Bank analysts said in a note, adding the auto-catalyst metal will be supported above $2,000 for now.

Silver dipped 2.2% to $15.46, while platinum advanced 0.7% to $779.46.