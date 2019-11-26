Gold firms on doubts over progress in U.S.-China trade talks

(Reuters) - Gold prices recovered from two-week lows on Tuesday to trade higher as doubts resurfaced about the progress of trade talks between China and the United States.

FILE PHOTO: Gold bars and granules are displayed in the Austrian Gold and Silver Separating Plant Oegussa in Vienna June 2, 2009. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,457.07 per ounce by 0658 GMT, but still held close to its lowest since Nov. 12 hit earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,456.90.

Talks between the two countries have never materialised in the past, “so unless and until a deal is signed and sealed, we will see gold consolidate only in a smaller range”, said Ajay Kedia, director at Kedia Advisory in Mumbai.

On the technical front, the market is retracing after touching the two-week low, he added.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, and U.S. Trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin held a phone call on issues related to a “phase one” agreement, however lack of clarity failed to boost investors’ confidence for long.

Also, recent bills passed by the United States supporting anti-government protesters in Hong Kong remain a point of contention between Washington and Beijing.

The dollar retreated slightly from a near two-week high, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies.[USD/]

“There hasn’t been much substantial detail other than they (U.S., China) are working very closely, and besides the U.S., other parts of the world are still showing slow economic growth, so gold will still be supported,” Phillip Futures analyst Benjamin Lu said.

Gold, considered a safe asset in times of political and economic uncertainty, has gained more than 13% this year, mainly due to the tariff dispute and its impact on global economic growth.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Monday officials have a favourable outlook for the U.S. economy.

However, weak global growth and trade uncertainty are holding back growth and they will “respond accordingly” if economic data leads to a “material reassessment” of their outlook, Powell said.

The central bank cut interest rates three times this year before deciding to pause. Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost for holders of bullion, an asset that brings no interest.

Under investors’ radar now is U.S. consumer confidence data due at 1500 GMT.

Elsewhere, silver rose 0.2% to $16.94 per ounce, after touching a one-week low.

Palladium rose 0.5% to $1,805.72 per ounce and platinum gained 0.4% to $900.52.