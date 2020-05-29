Gold gains 1% on uncertainty over Trump's response to China

(Reuters) - Gold rose 1% on Friday as caution set in with investors awaiting U.S. President Donald Trump’s response to a Chinese national security law for Hong Kong and its potential impact on an already fragile global economy.

FILE PHOTO: Gold rings are seen on display at a goldsmith shop in Kuala Lumpur April 21, 2011. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad/File Photo

Spot gold climbed 0.8% to $1,731.49 per ounce by 11:15 a.m. EDT (1515 GMT).

U.S. gold futures rose 1.2% to $1,733.70.

“Markets are now strictly focused on the two largest economies and what is likely going to be a long drawn out battle,” said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at broker OANDA.

“You’re going to continue to see safe-haven demand (for gold) because the uncertainty over how the U.S.-China tensions are going to play out is extremely high.”

Trump is expected to hold a news conference on China later on Friday as his administration moves to pressure Beijing over its treatment of Hong Kong.

Mounting fears over the economic toll from the coronavirus, exacerbated by the widening U.S.-China rift, and a resultant environment of low interest rates globally have put safe haven bullion on track for a 3% monthly gain.

“Even with many economies reopening, the economic status is still quite weak. So with this new geopolitical tension it means the recovery in many parts of the world can take longer, which could lift gold prices,” said Bank of China International analyst Xiao Fu.

Bolstering gold’s appeal, Wall Street indices slipped, while the dollar touched its lowest in over two months. [.DXY] [.N]

Elsewhere, silver gained 2% to $17.76 an ounce, en route to its best month since August 2013.

Global efforts to restart economies could boost silver demand, making prices of the metal, which slipped to an all-time low relative to gold during the crisis, liable for a stronger rebound.

Palladium fell 0.9% to $1,913.69 an ounce and was set for a third straight monthly decline. Platinum slipped 1.2% to $828.08 but was on track best month since August 2019.