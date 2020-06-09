Gold gains as equities' rally hits pause

(Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Tuesday as a pullback in equities increased the appeal of the safe-haven metal while investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day monetary policy meeting starting later in the day.

FILE PHOTO: Gold bars and coins are stacked in the safe deposit boxes room of the Pro Aurum gold house in Munich, Germany, August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/File Photo

Spot gold was up 0.8% at $1,708.09 per ounce by 0913 GMT, climbing for a second straight session. U.S. gold futures gained 0.6% to $1,714.50.

“Stock markets aren’t rising any further or at least not meaningfully and that is taking pressure away from gold,” Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann said.

European shares eased as declines in British American Tobacco and banking stocks halted a rally driven by hopes of economic recovery.

“We are seeing a temporary return of risk-off ... gold is gaining strength as liquidity flows back into bullion markets, despite the recovery of the greenback,” ActivTrades chief analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa said in a note.

As gold has broken through the resistance level of $1,700, recovery seems likely to continue if there are further declines on stocks, De Casa added.

Gold prices declined last Friday to $1,670.14 an ounce, their weakest level in over a month after an unexpected jump in U.S. employment numbers signalled that an economic recovery was underway.

Traders have stopped pricing in the possibility of negative interest rates in the United States and are now focused on the Fed’s monetary policy meeting for any guidance on how the world’s biggest economy can recover after the coronavirus.

In other metals, silver dropped 1.5% to $17.60 an ounce, while platinum slipped 0.6%, to $827.98.

Palladium fell 3.1% to $1,959.87 an ounce, and prices of the metal used in autocatalysts are now down more than 30% from a record peak hit in late February.

“The (palladium) market could be more or less balanced due to the very low demand from the automotive industry and that is probably keeping a check on prices,” Commerzbank’s Briesemann said.