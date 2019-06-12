Gold gains as U.S.-China trade tensions subdue risk appetite

(Reuters) - Gold prices gained on Wednesday after hitting a one-week low in the previous session, as fears of escalating U.S.-China trade tensions curbed risk appetite and increased the appeal of safe-haven bullion.

Women look at gold jewelleries at a jewellery shop in Istanbul, Turkey, May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Spot gold was up 0.6% at $1,334.80 per ounce as of 1134 GMT, its biggest one-day percentage gain since June 3, after falling as low as $1,319.35 on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures were 0.6% higher at $1,339.7 an ounce.

“There seems to be some risk-off sentiment in the market... We’ve now seen prices move up on the back of concerns around (U.S.-China) trade and we think that will continue to underpin a strong performance in gold,” said Capital Economics analyst Ross Strachan.

World share markets snapped a seven-day winning streak on Wednesday after the United States toughened its stance on trade with China.

U.S. President Donald Trump defended the use of tariffs as part of his trade strategy, while China vowed a tough response if Washington insists on escalating trade conflict amid ongoing negotiations.

Trump also emphasised he was holding up a trade deal with China and had no interest in moving ahead unless Beijing agrees again to four or five “major points”, which he did not specify.

Trump is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Japan later this month.

Meanwhile, gold bulls are also optimistic about an interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Fed policymakers will meet on June 18-19 against the backdrop of rising trade tensions, slowing U.S. growth and a sharp reduction in hiring last month that have led markets to price in at least two rate cuts by the end of 2019.

The dollar hovered near the 2-1/2 month low touched last week on growing expectations of a rate cut next week, supporting gold prices further.

“Technical traders are likely to closely monitor how prices behave above the $1,324 support level this week. Should this prove to be reliable support, the next key level of interest for gold could be found around $1,347,” Lukman Otunuga, research analyst at FXTM, said in a note.

Also in focus is the May U.S. consumer price data, due at 1230 GMT.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell marginally to 756.18 tonnes on Tuesday from 756.42 tonnes on Monday.

Among other metals, silver climbed 0.6% to $14.79 per ounce, while platinum was up 0.2% at $814.50 per ounce.

Palladium was steady at $1,394.25 per ounce, after touching a more than six-week high of $1,400.50 in the previous session.