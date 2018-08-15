Gold hits more than 18-month low as dollar gains on Turkey woes

LONDON (Reuters) - Gold fell to a more than 18-month low on Wednesday as the dollar climbed towards its highest in over a year on concerns about global market contagion triggered by recent declines in the Turkish lira.

Sets of gold bangles are displayed in a showcase of a showroom selling bridal jewellery in Peshawar, Pakistan May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Spot gold was down 0.7 percent at $1,185.46 an ounce by 1106 GMT, after hitting its lowest since late January 2017 at $1,183.47.

The precious metal failed to make a convincing rebound in the previous session after it fell below the psychologically important $1,200 level for the first time in more than a year on Monday.

U.S. gold futures were down 0.7 percent at $1,192 an ounce.

“The story for gold is very much about dollar strength and emerging market weakness,” said Mitsubishi analyst Jonathan Butler.

“It’s risk aversion, which is something that should be supportive of gold, but ... this is happening in an environment where the dollar is looking very strong relative to other major currencies and emerging market currencies.”

The yellow metal has declined about 9 percent this year, pressured by rising U.S. interest rates, a soaring dollar and a failure to capitalize on its traditional role as a hedge against global uncertainties.

Investors have opted for U.S. Treasuries, seen as the ultimate safe haven, which meant they had to buy dollars, while bearish sentiment on gold has led to liquidations in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and a record level of short positions.

The dollar rose to its highest level since June 2017 on worries over President Tayyip Erdogan’s calls for lower interest rates and fraying ties between the United States and Turkey, a NATO ally.

The greenback, in which gold is priced, has also been bolstered by a fall in the euro, which has been dogged by concerns over the European banks’ exposure to Turkey.

Erdogan said on Tuesday Turkey would boycott electronic products from the United States, retaliating in a row with Washington that has sent the lira to record lows.

Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed ETF, fell 1.01 percent to 776.65 tonnes on Tuesday. Holdings have fallen to their lowest since February 2016, down 11 percent from their peak in April.

Support is at a recent low of $1,191.80, followed by the $1,150 level, while resistance is at $1,219.60, ScotiaMocatta said in a note.

Spot platinum slumped to its lowest since November 2008 at $769.10 per ounce. It was last trading at $774, down 3 percent.

Spot silver was 1 percent lower at $14.80, after falling to its lowest since April 1, 2016 at $14.76. Palladium was down 2.3 percent at $875.