Gold holds steady on mixed signals on economy, trade

(Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed during a choppy session on Thursday as investors took stock of mixed economic data from the United States, with strong U.S. retail sales offering temporary respite to battered risk appetite.

Gold bars are stacked in the safe deposit boxes room of the Pro Aurum gold house in Munich, Germany, August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

However, lingering fears over a global downturn and lack of clarity on the U.S.-China trade front kept the safe haven comfortably above the key $1,500 handle.

Spot gold was flat at $1,516.62 per ounce by 10:21 am EDT (1421 GMT), while U.S. gold futures were unchanged at $1,527.20.

At the day’s peak of $1,523.91, gold was back to within $11 of Tuesday’s six-year high, which was followed by a 1% jump on Wednesday, due to fears of a recession as investors fretted over the trade war, unrest in Hong Kong and a slide in emerging-market assets.

“But with the U.S. retail sales data coming out as strong as they did, that’s seeing some market participants rethink their bets,” said Daniel Ghali, commodity strategist at TD Securities.

However, the elevated levels of safe haven interest in gold fuelled by factors such as the Hong Kong unrest and fears of an Argentine debt default “is not likely to change in a single day,” Ghali added.

U.S. stocks opened higher and Treasury yields rose, driven by a surge in July retail sales which soothed some nerves frayed by an inversion in the government bond yield curve, a signal of a recession.

On the flip side, U.S. manufacturing output ended a two-month run of growth in July, while initial weekly jobless claims data was weaker than expected.

Considered a safe store of value during times of political and economic uncertainty, gold has gained more than $100 since the beginning of the month.

“Although gold prices look like they are overshooting, it has not been a good idea in the past to bet that the runaway train is going to come to a halt,” TD Securities’ Ghali said.

Investors digested conflicting signals on the trade front as well.

China’s finance ministry initially said it would take counter-measures against the latest tariffs on Chinese goods, but this was followed by a separate statement that Beijing hoped the U.S. would meet China halfway for a consensus.

“The overall uncertainty from the trade dispute is high and we also expect some central bank action for recession-fighting to come over the next weeks and months,” said Norbert Ruecker, head of economics and next-generation research at Julius Baer.

Elsewhere, silver was flat at $17.20 per ounce.

Platinum was down 0.1% to $839.67 an ounce and palladium rose 1.3% higher at $1,442.04.