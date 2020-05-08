Gold holds steady on more stimulus hopes post U.S. jobs data

(Reuters) - Gold prices held steady on Friday on hopes of further stimulus measures from major central banks to cushion economic damage caused by the novel coronavirus, while better than feared U.S. jobs data limited bullion’s upside.

A worker inspects a one gram gold bar at the Zlatarna Celje in Celje, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic/Files

Spot gold was little changed at $1,718.31 per ounce by 10:34 a.m. EDT (1434 GMT) after hitting $1,722.56, its highest since April 27. Bullion was on track of a gain of more than 1% this week.

U.S. gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,728.10.

Data showed U.S. job losses in April hit 20.5 million, compared with expectations of 22 million. The unemployment rate was 14.7% lower than the market forecast of 16%.

However, overall the U.S. economy saw it steepest plunge in payrolls in April since the Great Depression and the starkest sign yet of how the novel coronavirus pandemic is battering the world’s biggest economy.

“The payrolls report, though the worst in generations, was substantially better than market feared. The slide is a natural reaction in gold after yesterday’s dramatic surge” said Tai Wong, head of base and precious metals derivatives trading at BMO.

“The primary drivers for strength in gold - interest rates at zero, massive spending and deep concerns about a second wave of infection - remain powerful so gold’s prospect remain strong over the medium term.”

The latest batch of week economic out of the United States fuelled expectations of more stimulus measure from the Federal Reserve with wider financial markets pricing in a negative interest rate environment.

Lower U.S. interest rates put pressure on the dollar and bond yields, increasing the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

Gold jumped as much as 2.1% last session after poor economic readings out of the United States intensified concerns about global economic growth amid tensions between China and U.S. over the coronavirus crisis.

However, the Sino-U.S. friction appeared to ease after Beijing said trade negotiators from both countries had agreed to improve the atmosphere for the implementation of a Phase 1 deal, days after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose new tariffs.

U.S. stocks jumped at the open as easing U.S.-China friction added to optimism from jobs data. [.N]

“Technically, the gold bulls have the overall near-term technical advantage amid an uptrend on the daily bar chart,” Kitco Metals senior analyst Jim Wyckoff said in a note.

“Bulls’ next upside price objective is to produce a close in June futures above solid resistance at the April high of $1,788.80.”

Palladium was up 0.4% to $1,862.45 per ounce and platinum rose 1% to $770.11.

Silver was 0.4% higher at $15.56.