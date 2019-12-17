Gold on hold as Sino-U.S. trade uncertainty persists

(Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed on Tuesday as differing views of Chinese and U.S. officials on the interim trade deal announced last week kept investors on the sidelines.

FILE PHOTO: Gold bars and granules are displayed in the Austrian Gold and Silver Separating Plant Oegussa in Vienna June 2, 2009. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was trading at $1,475.74 per ounce by 0044 GMT. U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,480.20.

* The “Phase One” trade deal has been “absolutely completed”, a top White House adviser said on Monday, adding that U.S. exports to China will double under the agreement. However, Beijing remained cautious ahead of the signing of the agreement.

* Under the agreement, Washington will reduce some tariffs on Chinese imports in exchange for Chinese purchases of agricultural, manufactured and energy products increasing by about $200 billion over the next two years.

* Asian shares climbed but a lack of detail about the preliminary deal capped gains.

* Gold, considered a safe investment in times of political and economic uncertainty, has gained about 15% this year, mainly driven by the 17-month-long tariff war and its impact on the global economy.

* Gold miners Endeavour and Centamin have agreed to assess the feasibility of a merger, following a weekend meeting between top managers of the two companies.

* Elsewhere, palladium rose 0.2% to $1,981.54 an ounce. Prices hit an all-time peak of $1,991.38 in the previous session.

* Silver rose 0.1% to $17.04 per ounce, while platinum was unchanged at $928.93.