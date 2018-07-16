Gold prices buoyed by weaker dollar, Asian stocks

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Gold prices recovered from a seven-month low on Monday, after sluggish GDP data from China weighed on Asian stocks and as the dollar traded below its recent highs.

An employee sorts gold bars in the Austrian Gold and Silver Separating Plant 'Oegussa' in Vienna, Austria, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/Files

Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,243.36 an ounce at 0345 GMT, after marking the lowest since Dec. 12 at $1,236.58 on Friday.

U.S. gold futures for August delivery were 0.2 percent higher at $1,243.40 an ounce.

The dollar seesawed versus the Chinese yuan even as official data on Monday showed China’s GDP slowed in the second quarter as expected. Against a basket of six major currencies, the greenback traded below a 10-day peak.

A weaker dollar makes greenback denominated gold cheaper for holders of other currencies.

“The CNH (Chinese yuan traded offshore) is a bit stronger versus the dollar and that’s giving gold some support this morning,” a Hong Kong-based trader said.

The absence of increased rhetoric out of Beijing or Washington over the weekend likely gave the CNH a bit of reprieve, the trader said, adding that technically gold was under pressure and would still be sold on rallies toward $1,250.

Asian shares were lower on Monday after data pointed to slowing growth in the world’s second-largest economy, and as investors remained cautious over the impact of the heated Sino-U.S. trade war.

Gold prices, which can gain in times of political uncertainty, have failed to benefit from the ongoing trade dispute.

“We remain disappointed by the way gold has been trading of late and do not see much upside potential here, but rather a steady grind lower given the relative strength in the dollar and fairly bouyant U.S. equity markets,” INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said in a note.

The Federal Reserve on Friday pointed to “solid” U.S. economic growth during the first half of the year in its semi-annual report to Congress, where it also reiterated that it expected to continue to raise interest rates gradually.

Higher U.S. rates tend to boost the greenback and push bond yields up, weighing on non-interest bearing gold.

Meanwhile, investors are looking to June U.S. retail sales data, due later in the day, to assess the state of global growth.

Spot gold may break a support at $1,237 per ounce and fall to the next support at $1,226, Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao said.

Hedge funds and money managers cut their net long position in COMEX gold contracts to a 2-1/2-year low in the week to July 10, U.S. data showed on Friday.

In other precious metals, silver was nearly unchanged at $15.85 an ounce, after hitting a seven-month low at $15.67 in the previous session.

Platinum climbed about 0.4 percent to $828.60 an ounce, while palladium was 0.4 percent higher at $940.47.