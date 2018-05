BENGALURU (Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed on Tuesday, as the dollar held on to gains from the previous session after a Federal Reserve official backed the case for further interest rate hikes in the United States.

A saleswoman displays a gold necklace to a customer inside a jewellery showroom on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, a major gold buying festival, in Mumbai, India April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas