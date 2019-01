A salesman shows gold necklaces to a customer at a jewellery showroom during Dhanteras, a Hindu festival associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, in Kolkata, India November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Gold prices inched up on Wednesday on expectations of a pause in U.S. interest rate hikes and as the dollar weakened against the pound after lawmakers voted down British Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal to leave the European Union.