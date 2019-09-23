Gold prices were steady amid Gulf tensions, trade talk uncertainties

(Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed on Monday as investors sought more clarity on U.S.-China trade negotiations, while escalating tensions in the Middle East provided some support.

A Saudi jeweller shows a customer gold bangles in a jewellery shop in Riyadh December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser/Files

Spot gold rose less than 0.1% to $1,517.30 per ounce at 0733 GMT, close to Friday’s more than one-week high of $1,516.81.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.7% to $1,525.00 per ounce.

“No significant news is coming out of the trade war ... until and unless we have some clarity on the negotiations, gold will be supported,” said Hareesh V, head of commodity research at Geojit Financial Services.

A U.S.-China trade breakthrough seemed unlikely after President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday he was “not looking” for a partial deal, and Chinese officials cancelled goodwill visits to U.S. farmers.

But both sides later published positive statements. The U.S. Trade Representative’s office described last week’s talks as “productive” and China’s Commerce Ministry called them “constructive.” October’s high-level talks remain on track.

“On a immediate basis gold is trading between the range of$1,465-$1,550. If the trade talks fail gold may rally to $1,660 or even higher,” Hareesh added.

The bullion has risen about 18% so far this year.

But tensions remained elevated in the Middle East after Washington ordered more troops to the Gulf region to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s air and missile defences, following an attack on the kingdom’s oil facilities. The United States has imposed more sanctions on Iran, penalising Iran’s central bank.

Saudi Arabia will appeal to a global gathering in New York this week for concerted action to punish and deter Iran after the strikes.

The dollar was nearly flat against a basket of currencies, while most Asian share markets slipped on Monday.

Holdings at SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 1.2% to 894.15 tonnes on Friday.

COMEX gold speculators raised net long position by 14,150 contracts to 261,878 in the week to Sept. 17, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data.

Spot palladium rose 1.2% to $1,660.96 per ounce, after hitting a record high at $1,664.34 earlier in the session.

“Healthy demand, constrained supply and challenging liquidity conditions are likely driving prices higher,” UBS strategist Joni Teves wrote in a note.

“A breakdown of U.S.-China trade talks, deterioration in economic data and a pullback in equities from the highs presents downside risks for palladium over the remainder of the year.”

Silver nearly 2% to $18.33 per ounce and platinum rose nearly 1% to $954.29 per ounce.