Gold rises on trade uncertainty in thin turnover

(Reuters) - Gold prices gained on Monday, as lingering U.S.-China trade uncertainties increased appeal for safe-haven bullion, while volumes thinned ahead of the festive season.

FILE PHOTO: Gold bars are stacked in the safe deposit boxes room of the Pro Aurum gold house in Munich, Germany, August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/File photo

Spot gold was up 0.4% to $1,483.72 per ounce at 1130 GMT. Prices had earlier risen to $1,485.13, their highest since Dec. 12.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,487.50 per ounce.

“We haven’t heard anything concrete as far as the trade talk is concerned between U.S. and China ... Nothing has been done yet, just a lot of talks and no action really,” said Afshin Nabavi, senior vice president at precious metals trader MKS SA.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday Washington and Beijing would “very shortly” sign their so-called Phase One trade pact.

However, while the two largest economies claim to have reached an initial agreement, many questions remain.

“The major focus is when and where and which terms will be included in the trade agreement,” said Jigar Trivedi, a commodities analyst at Mumbai-based Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.

A report that North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un held a meeting of top military officials to discuss boosting the country’s military capability also provided support to gold.

Bullion is often used by investors as a hedge against political and financial uncertainty.

The metal has gained more than 15% this year as the 17-month U.S.-China trade war stoked fears of a global recession. It is set for its best year since 2010.

Indicative of sentiment towards bullion, holdings of the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, rose 0.3% to 885.93 tonnes on Friday.

Speculators also increased their bullish positions on COMEX gold and silver contracts in the week to Dec. 17, data showed on Friday.

Elsewhere, deficit-hit palladium rose 1.2% to $1,877.02 per ounce, after a sharp decline on Friday, when it erased more than $100 in the session.

“Palladium has been very positive for the past few months and the market was overall long than short. The break below $1,900 just triggered a lot of stop (loss selling),” MKS SA’s Nabavi said.

Silver rose 1% to $17.37 per ounce, having earlier touched its highest since Nov. 7, while platinum gained 1.3% to $920.96 per ounce.