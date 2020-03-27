Gold slips but heads for biggest weekly gain since 2008

(Reuters) - Gold eased on Friday after five straight days of gains, but was still set for its largest weekly rise since December 2008 on safe haven demand as the coronavirus led to a surge in U.S. jobless claims and wreaked havoc on the global economy.

FILE PHOTO: Newly cast ingots of 99.99 percent pure gold are stored after weighing at the Krastsvetmet non-ferrous metals plant, one of the world's largest producers in the precious metals industry, in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, November 22, 2018. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin/File Photo

Autocatalysts platinum and palladium, meanwhile, were poised for their biggest weekly gains on record, as a lockdown in major producer South Africa stoked supply worries.

Spot gold had fallen 0.6% to $1,620.07 per ounce by 1226 GMT. U.S. gold futures were 1.9% lower at $1,620.50 per ounce.

“There’s some profit-taking after a strong rally,” Bank of China International analyst Xiao Fu said. “There’s still interest in gold as an inflation hedge and as a safe-haven. Over the medium to long term, these two properties will be enhanced.”

“Very short term, there is significant uncertainty in terms of liquidity, and how people are responding to the policy measures.”

Gold has gained about 8% so far this week supported by the biggest-ever jump in U.S. weekly jobless claims, and the U.S. Federal Reserve’s unprecedented economic stimulus measures.

European stocks fell, in a sign that traders were focusing more on the outbreak than on policy measures.

The U.S. dollar was set for its biggest weekly fall in over a decade.

In a bid to soften the economic blow from the virus, the U.S. House of Representatives is expected to pass a $2.2 trillion relief bill.

Leaders of the Group of 20 major economies also pledged on Thursday to inject more than $5 trillion into the global economy to limit job and income losses.

Gold market participants also kept a close eye on physical supply as virus-led lockdowns stalled supply chains.

China’s net gold imports via Hong Kong halved in February from the previous month, as the outbreak slowed activity.

Palladium was down 1.3% at $2,302.38 per ounce, but has risen around 42% so far this week, while platinum fell 0.7% to $731.00 per ounce but has gained about 20% this week.

The South Africa lockdown is helping to compensate for the drop in demand caused by the shutdown of car production, said UBS commodities analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

Silver fell 0.6% to $14.30 per ounce, but was heading for its largest weekly gain since 2008.

“Apparently investors see silver as a bargain given that the gold/silver ratio has at times exceeded 120,” Commerzbank analysts said in a note.